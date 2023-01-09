Obituary | Astrid Tanninen 1927–2022

Lecturer Astrid Tanninen died in Helsinki on December 14, 2022. He was 95 years old, born in Rauma on June 28, 1927.

Tanninen studied for a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and humanities at the University of Helsinki, majoring in English and Latin, as a librarian at a community college, and completed a bachelor’s degree in adult education at the University of Tampere. She moved to Helsinki for her studies and in December 1947 she met her husband Aato at Domus Academica. At that time, Domma had a get-to-know-you evening, where Aatto took Astrid to dance. Many waltzes were danced from then on – except in the summer of 1948 – which Astrid Tanninen spent as a fire guard in Sottasvaara, Lapland.

The young couple got married in June 1950, and their daughter Marja was born in October 1951. Three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren were blessed. They were everything to Astrid.

Tannins influenced the Puotila-Vartiokylä area for three decades as beloved educators, principals and lecturers of Vartiokylä joint school, later Vartiokylä middle school and high school. Astrid Tanninen taught English and typing at the school, for which subject the school received special praise.

They retired from their life’s work in 1987. After that, they traveled the world and, according to their own words, “commanded their grandchildren”, although the grandchildren’s memories of the subject are quite a bit more gentle in tone.

From spring to autumn, Aato and Astrid’s time was mainly spent at the Liljendal villa, the plot of which they bought in 1990. Astrid was not only an excellent cook and housekeeper, but also a powerful woman in many ways. She was an active player already as a child and later in her adulthood, for example in the school’s women’s committee – and in the lives of her grandchildren.

Guard village to the school’s 50th anniversary, I brought the principal and lecturer Tanninen’s greetings to the school, students and teachers. They elicited a furious standing ovation and led to an hour-long ex-tempore story session about the antics of the principal couple as the microphone rotated through the generations. My grandmother was moved to tears when I told her about what happened.

Astrid and Aatto lived as a close couple until 2019, until Aatto’s death. We grandchildren had the best grandparents, whose memory we will always carry in our hearts.

Mia Kavasto

The author is Astrid Tannisen’s granddaughter.