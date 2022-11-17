Obituary | Astrid Gartz 1942–2022

Supplierprogram director Astrid Gartz died on October 11, 2022, nursing home in Wilhelmiina, Helsinki. He was 80 years old, born in Liljendal on January 8, 1942. Gartz had an advanced memory disorder.

In his youth In Liljendal’s Hopom, Gartz was known as a badass. Her father died when Astrid was young, and in addition to going to school, Astrid and her little brother’s days were filled with helping with the farm work.Gartz was often seen in the village either on a galloping horse or later on a motorcycle.

When the Östra Nyland magazine published an article criticizing the youth of Loviisa, Gartz wrote a fiery response in which he declared that the magazine’s information was wrong.

“Then come here and write, if you know so much better,” replied the editor-in-chief of the magazine. That was the beginning of Astrid Gartz’s career as a journalist.

His career during that time, Gartz was awarded the State Prize for Information Publication and the Golden Venla for his life’s work.

Gartz was first a journalist at STT, but the most significant years of his career, from 1966 to 2002, he worked at Yleisradio. On the side of the Swedish-language Yle, he became known e.g. as a newsreader and own interview program Om vi ​​skall hollandi oss till sanningen – To tell the truth as the leader. Gartz also managed the Swedish-language news operations before switching to the Finnish-language one A studio became chief in 1991.

The most significant phase of his career began in 1994, when Gartz was chosen as TV1’s program manager.

Gartz’s contribution to Yle’s journalism and management culture is undeniable. He was afraid of nothing and no one. His determination and tenacity were known to all, and he did not hesitate to defend equality, independence and justice. Gartz firmly believed that Yle’s value was in superior quality programs.

In his time, Gartz founded the investigative journalism unit MOT and invested in the production of domestic drama. Fixed connections with Nordic broadcasting companies were important to him. Gartz closely followed international trends in the field and encouraged his subordinates to look for new, interesting content from different language areas.

After retirement Ylesta Gartz worked for one term in Helsinki’s municipal politics as a representative of SDP. He devoted himself to his work as chairman of the social welfare board with the same energy as he had previously in his work at Yle.

Former colleagues and subordinates remember Astrid’s determination and directness, as well as how she always, in all situations, sided with her subordinates and acted as their wind shield under pressure. During Astrid’s time, the lights in the TV1 director’s famous corner room were still burning late at night and often on weekends.

Gartz lived together with minister Väinö Leskinen in Lauttasaari, and they had a son in 1971. In 2007 and 2009, grandchildren Lina and Lassi were born, with whom Astrid loved to spend time.

Väinö Leskinen

Lina Leskinen

Riitta Pihlajamäki

The authors are Astrid Gartz’s son, granddaughter, colleague and friend.