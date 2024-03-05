Obituary | Asko Ahtee 1943–2023

Philosophical licentiate, physics and mathematics teacher Asko Ahtee died on December 27, 2023, exhausted by illness in Meilahti Hospital in Helsinki. He was 80 years old, born in Helsinki on September 5, 1943.

Ahtee graduated from Helsinki's New Community College and began studying physics and mathematics at the University of Helsinki in 1963. After graduating with a master's degree in philosophy, he began working as an assistant at the Department of Physics at the University of Helsinki. In addition to research work, the assistant had to supervise laboratory work and conduct calculation exercises. Ahti's licentiate research was based on measurements made in the X-ray physics department.

Already during his studies Ahtee started teaching physics and mathematics at Käpylä evening school, which was the first in Finland to use courses in the teaching of subjects. Experimenting with a new type of teaching provided an inspiring work atmosphere. Ahti's thinking was also influenced by the school's philosophy club. Later, Käpylä's evening school became Eira's high school for adults, where Ahtee continued to teach until his retirement.

In the 1980s, Ahtee also worked as a lecturer in didactics, his area of ​​responsibility being the teaching of physics, at the Teacher Training Institute of the University of Helsinki, where the subject teacher's pedagogical studies were transferred following major changes in teacher training. Many students from Ahti's career remember him as an encouraging, inspiring and humorous teacher.

I'm visiting At night school, Asko met his future wife, fellow teacher Tuula. They got married in 1976. The family had three children, a son and two daughters. Later, the family expanded with six more grandchildren.

In addition to physics, Asko's interests included astronomy, history, economics and politics, and he enjoyed reading related books and magazines. He was comfortable in the company of people and enjoyed conversations. After retiring, Asko joined the Lions Club of the Southern Hague region, whose activities he participated in until last fall.

During his retirement days, Asko enjoyed the company of his grandchildren, doing small-scale physics experiments with them, among other things. In the summer, family moments together in Houhajärvi's Ahteensaari were important to him.

Ville Ahtee

Maija Ahtee

The authors are Asko Ahteen's son and sister.