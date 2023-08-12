Obituary | Arvi Siirala 1929–2023

Counselor of Mission Arvi Siirala died 14 July 2023 in Kuttigen, Switzerland. He was 93 years old, born in Helsinki on October 28, 1929.

Siirala graduated in 1949 from Helsinki’s Finnish joint school and studied political science, but soon switched to the newspaper industry.

In 1963, he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the official secretary of Finland’s military representative in Switzerland, which was an excellent observation point in Cold War Europe. National Defense Course of the Military Academy no. Siirala, who completed 76, had the military rank of first lieutenant in the reserve.

In the year 1966 Siirala began his journalistic career proper when he was appointed assistant press officer at the commercial mission in Cologne, which was the predecessor of our embassy in Bonn before diplomatic relations.

The move to Finland to become UM’s information secretary was in 1970, and between 1972 and 1978 he served as the press officer of the embassy in Vienna with the rank of embassy counselor, while also being credited to our UN mission in Geneva. For the next two years, he worked as a press adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Helsinki.

Specially In the 1960s and 1970s, Finland’s position as an independent and neutral country was questioned in the media of the German-speaking region, including partly in the Swiss media. Originally, the concept of “Finnlandisierung” had been introduced in Germany’s internal political power struggle, which warned against the expansion of the Soviet Union. The term soon became a common weapon, and in order to combat it, Finnish foreign policy had to fight a difficult media battle.

The front line of Finland’s information struggle was essentially our foreign affairs administration, specifically the then press office of its political department and the competent and active press attachés of our representative offices in the Federal Republic, Austria and Switzerland under it, one of whom was Arvi Siirala. The counter-argument against the influential mainstream media and their political opinion hegemony was often uneven. The credibility of Finland’s foreign policy, especially in relation to the Soviet Union, was generally doubted. On the other hand, the Finnish leadership’s line choices, positions and sugary liturgy of friendship gave grounds for doubts.

In 1981, Siirala was appointed as the embassy counselor in Bern and Brussels. He ended his varied and meritorious career as the head of the representative office in Morocco and retired in 1993 after having served his full time.

Proficient in languages, cultivating intelligent humor, Arvi and his Swiss-born spouse Gertrud Erb were a respected and well-liked diplomatic couple in their positions. They were famously hospitable and represented our country in style. We, their friends, were also always genuinely welcome in their home.

In recent years, Arvi and Gertrud lived in Gertrud’s hometown in Switzerland. In addition to Gertrud, Arvi’s close circle includes daughters Irja and Anja and their families.

Pekka J. Korvenheimo

The author is Arvi Siirala’s UM colleague and longtime friend.