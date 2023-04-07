Obituary | Ari Kotilainen 1957–2023

Graduate engineer Ari Kotilainen died on February 1, 2023, exhausted by a serious illness at his home in Joensuu. He was 65 years old, born in Pielisjärvi on April 6, 1957.

Lieksa high school was followed by conscript service in Kontioranta and RUK’s course 154. Reserve first lieutenant Kotilainen was trained as a skilled fire leader also with refresher exercises. Military service was followed by studying energy technology at Lappeenranta University of Technology (now LUT).

During his studies, Ari found a life partner, Mirja, a girl from Imatra. The couple got married in 1987. Three children were born from the union.

The native did his diploma work at the Enson Uimaharju pulp mill, and that was followed by the position of operating engineer and later production manager at the same mill.

In the years 1988–1989, Kotilainen worked at the Weyerhaeuser factories in the United States as a project engineer.

The period of Uimaharju 1990–1992 included the expansion of the factory. Jakso trained Kotilainen as a professional in factory design and factory projecting in addition to production engineer skills. He had to take care of the production of the old factory in the middle of a giant investment.

In 2000 moved to Lieksa to become the local manager of the Pankakoski factory and to continue the modernization of the factory.

When Enso merged with Stora in 1998, the process began where the new Stora Enso decided to sell Pankakoski and its three other factories. In 2005, an investor group led by the Irish company Smurfit became the owner of the factory. Kotilainen continued as the director of the new Pankaboard Oy until 2009, when he returned to Stora Enso’s new organic products development team.

At Stora Enso, Kotilainen participated in the preliminary design of several factory projects and pilot plant projects in Finland, Russia, Sweden and the United States.

Kotilainen’s strengths were the ability to visualize wholes, manage energy issues and solve technical problems. He was a good listener who gave time to those who needed conversational help.

He was a native seasoned mover in nature, an excellent shooter and a skilled hunter and fisherman. It happened more than once on fishing trips in Lapland that Kotilainen’s fish catch with modest equipment was the best of the group.

Ari enjoyed moving in the forest in general, but also hunting, from forest birds to moose. He also enjoyed staying in the scenery of Lake Viekijärvi. There he built a summer place for the family with his own hands. The most important thing for Ari was family.

Two years ago, the family was hit hard when the youngest of the children drowned in weak ice. The event could have influenced the fatal recurrence of Ari’s illness from years ago.

In Ari Kotilainen, we have lost a bright person who, with his good situational awareness, brought a lot of joy to many people’s lives.

Jukka Kilpeläinen

The author is a colleague of Ari Kotilainen.