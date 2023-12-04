Obituary | Antti Palomäki 1955–2023

REGIONAL MANAGER Antti Palomäki died on October 18, 2023 in Kauniainen at the age of 67. He was born in Lapua on November 27, 1955.

After graduating, Palomäki studied at the Helsinki University of Economics and Business and graduated in economics in 1979. He met his wife Terhi at a student night out, and two daughters were born from the long union.

fire hill had a remarkable career at Kesko. Since 1979, he worked, e.g. As a department manager at Aluekesko in Turku and as director of purchasing and logistics at Ruoka Kesko in Helsinki. He served as the regional director of the capital region and southern Finland in his last working years and continued at the management’s request for another two years after reaching retirement age.

With the military rank of captain, he also belonged to Kesko’s national defense club. Palomäki completed national defense course no. 175 and was a board member in the Espoo-Kauniainen Reserviupseerit ry. In 2007, he was awarded the Order of the White Rose of Finland.

fire hill enjoyed great respect in his work and private life. He always thought well of his fellow human beings. The stability and tranquility of Pohja was the bedrock on which the family and close circle knew they could rely. The daughters had an unshakable belief that with the help of their father, everything would always be in order.

Antti met people in such a way that they felt valued. There was no need to emphasize oneself but to lift others up. The meetings left me with a warm, uplifted feeling and the thought: I would like to be like that too. Antti didn’t judge, but looked at the motives of others deeper than the surface.

The bright attitude stemmed from the Christian values ​​of his childhood home. A good heart, agreeableness, honesty and faith in the future did not mean weakness, on the contrary: they gave strength to defend the things he considered important.

Seriously after getting sick, Antti was given three years of extra time to live. Watching the growth of the grandchildren, offering help and support, and passing on their own skills to the next generations will never be forgotten by Terhi, daughters, sons-in-law and little boys who long for a loving papa. Boating, observing nature, admiring the surface of the lake, hanging out in the forests of childhood, frying sausages in the crackling of a campfire and fishing for worms. The shared moments are forever etched in memory.

Hunting, forestry, bird watching, crabbing, travel and golf – Antti also stuck to his hobbies until the end. The expanses of Ostrobothnia were Antti’s soul landscape. His favorite place, however, was Seitsye’s cottage in Pälkäne, where he could enjoy nature and being together with his family in his last summer.

Antti drew optimism from that, which made him approach his own situation in an accepting way. The world was open and valuable to him until the end.

Marjaana Palomäki

Henna Salmela

The authors are Antti Palomäki’s daughter and sister-in-law.