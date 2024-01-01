Obituary | Anni Wessman 1988–2023

Cinematic art master's degree, marketing director Anni Sofia Wessman died suddenly of an illness at the age of 34 on October 19, 2023 in Helsinki. He was born in Mikkeli on November 28, 1988.

Despite his young age, Wessman managed to do, see and experience a lot. He left his mark on the production side of the film and TV industry, on the festival field as well as in international projects. He was a brave and open-minded adventurer who determinedly pursued his dreams. Whether it was embarking on a career path or driving Route 66 to the Grand Canyon, she reached for her dreams with determination and joy. Wessman was also known for his ability to inspire and motivate others.

In the film industry the widely respected Wessman had exceptionally deep and extensive networks. He had the ability to work smoothly in different cultures and markets. As a charismatic and multilingual all-rounder, he received invitations to tables where few Finns have been able to.

For the last two years, Wessman worked as a marketing director at film equipment rental company Valofirma, and his bright energy, organization and vision promoted the company's growth.

His contribution was also significant to the Rakkautat & Anarkiaa film festival and its professional event Finnish Film Affair, to Film Service Finland, which provided film production services, and to Apf, the advocacy organization for audiovisual producers. Wessman was a key person in bringing significant international film and TV productions to Finland, and he was a sought-after Moderator at professional events in the field.

Anni spent his childhood in the United States, where his love for the magical world of movies ignited at an early stage. His passion for movies guided him throughout his life. After high school in Ressu's IB line, Anni went to study in England. He completed his Bachelor's degree in Drama Studies at Exeter and continued with a Master's in Cinematography in London.

Anni's trump cards were a captivating personality, a wonderful sense of humor and determination. He was like a bedrock, solid and reliable. Anni listened and supported, it was always good to be in her company, at the same time she encouraged us all to be the best versions of ourselves. He often emphasized the meaning of everyday life and enjoying life. Intelligent, encouraging and considerate, he taught by example that every day is an opportunity to positively influence others.

Filialthe memory of a sister, aunt, friend and colleague lives on in those of us who knew her and her work.

Anni will remain an inspiration to us and we will miss her warmth, light and cheerful laughter.

Aino Luukkanen

Jani Lehtinen

Saija Holm

The authors are Anni Wessman's sister, predecessor and colleague.