Obituary | An intellectual with a sense of humor

Obituary|Mohamed M. Ahmed 1938–2024

Professor emeritus Mohamed M. Ahmed died in Helsinki on February 9, 2024 from a rapidly progressing illness.

He was 86 years old, born in Cairo, Egypt on January 20, 1938.

Ahmed completed degrees in economics and production economics at the university in Cairo. After graduating, he worked for the UN labor organization ILO and the Egyptian Ministry of Industry.

Along with his studies, Ahmed was actively involved in theater groups – his favorite role was The Brothers Karamazov Ivan. Many of his actor friends at that time later became the most famous stars of the Middle East’s cinema and theater stages.

After marrying the architect Hilkka Suvanno, Ahmed ended up in Finland. It was difficult for a foreigner to find employment in 1960s Finland, despite academic degrees. In order to finance his research activities, he had to resort to various jobs, ending up e.g. to Sweden as a forklift driver.

of the 1970s at the beginning, Ahmed did research at the Helsinki University of Economics on the relationship between people and technology in the context of developing countries. The interdisciplinary approach of undergraduate research was ahead of its time and attracted international attention.

From 1973 to 1975, he lived in Japan with his new spouse, psychiatrist Marjaliisa Puuko, and worked as an editor and researcher at Fortune magazine.

Fueled by the rise in oil prices, a huge construction boom started in the Middle East. After returning to Finland, Ahmed founded a management consulting office, which assisted the vast majority of Finnish companies targeting the Middle Eastern market.

of the 1980s in the end, the attraction of the academic world won over business life and Ahmed transferred to Svenska Handelshögskolan. In addition to working on his dissertation, he worked at Hanken, e.g. as senior assistant and assistant professor in 1990–1996. He was appointed professor of business economics at the University of Joensuu in 1996, a position he held until his retirement.

The popular teacher was a good networker. Ahmed conducted and orchestrated international, multi-university collaborative studies on business ethics, long before the topic was trendy.

Mohammed was a widely read, witty intellectual. He was interested in the most diverse things, from the humanities to gardening. Even as he got older, he stayed abreast of the developments in everyday technology as well as the twists and turns of world politics. Living at the intersection of several cultures helped me understand that things are rarely black and white.

To his children and their children, Mohamed was a warm, loving and inspiring father and grandfather, “geddu”. He valued education, internationality and equality. He encouraged his descendants to pursue their dreams both with his own example and encouragement.

His close circle included his wife Marjaliisa, four children and five grandchildren.

Noora Ahmed-Moshe

Moaffak Ahmed

Minna Sucksdorff

Children of Mohamed M. Ahmed.