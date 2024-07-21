Obituary | An eyewitness to the WTC attacks

AmbassadorLicentiate of Law Jukka Jalmari Leino died after a long illness in Turku on July 4, 2024. He was 76 years old, born in Tampere on May 12, 1948.

Leino was a social democratic noble in the third generation. Grandfather Jalmari was the editor-in-chief of several labor newspapers and a member of parliament. The father was the legendary Väinö J. Leino, Turku’s longest-serving mayor.

Turku a graduate of a Finnish co-educational school, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in law in 1970. Two years later, Pekka Paavola, the minister of justice in Rafael Paasio’s second government, invited him to be his political secretary.

Leino took a training course at UM and joined the ministry in 1974. The first assignments abroad were in Moscow, Belgrade and the Finnish UN mission in New York.

Leino could be impatient, but he had the ability to organize. In London at the end of the 1980s, he impressed the ambassador Ilkka Pastinen after persuading the administration to allocate funds for the renovation of the ambassador’s residence in Kensington Palace Gardens.

Leino was sent to Singapore in 1994 to establish a representative office in Finland, and he became its first head. In 2000, he was appointed consul general in New York.

Leino saw from the balcony of his official apartment when the planes piloted by terrorists crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center in September 2001. The attack changed US policy and required action to ensure the safety of embassies and citizens. Leino was the right man to lead them for Finland.

Yucca understood the importance of networking, personal relationships and representation. He had social skills and the invaluable support of his professional wife Eva. The children Jani and Stina grew up to be naturally international.

It was a great pleasure for the opera-loving Consul General to attach the Pro Finlandia medal to Karita Mattila’s chest. Since those years, a close circle of friends has traveled around the world in pursuit of music and cuisine. In loud arguments, laughter always echoes the loudest.

In 2008, Jukka was appointed ambassador to Bratislava, where the paralysis of the lower limbs began.

Yucca was strongly from Turku until the end. In the city of his youth, he knew all the artists, politicians and businessmen, and they knew Juka.

In recent years, the couple lived in Eva’s hometown, Naantali, where the wheelchair-bound ambassador emeritus was a familiar sight in local discussion groups.

Reserve First Lieutenant Leino was particularly interested in security policy. Until the end, he emphasized that, despite different backgrounds and opinions, the civil service must always be loyal to the political leadership.

Lasse Lehtinen

Asko Numminen

Jukka Leino’s colleagues and family friends.