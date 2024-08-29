Obituary | An empathetic and fearless nurse

Nurse Dear Dowiatt-Barck (formerly Dowiatt os Einola) died at the age of 93 on June 27, 2024 at the Senior Home in Töölö. He was born in Helsinki on May 18, 1931.

He spent his childhood in Urjala, where his father was a municipal doctor and his mother a dentist. The mother wanted a doctor for her daughter. The relationship with the mother became somewhat traumatic because Hertta decided otherwise. After her graduation, she moved to London and graduated as a nurse from the Royal Free Hospital London in 1955.

Dowiatt-Barck married Polish Witold Dowiatt in London in 1966. Dowiatt had fled communist Poland to Great Britain and trained as a British Army pilot there. He died of an illness just a year after living together.

of Dowiatt-Barck nothing in life was so-called “normal”. He was an adventurous character par excellence. In London, he spent almost all his free time in the galleries of the Old Bailey courthouse. From there, he passionately followed murder trials and thus studied the complex twists and turns of the human mind. During his vacations, he hitchhiked in South American countries.

After returning to Finland, she worked as a nurse, e.g. at Koskela Hospital, before moving to the Helsinki city’s STD outpatient clinic as a social nurse.

Dowiatt-Barcki’s difficult job before the digital age was to find out the transmission chains of sexually transmitted diseases. It meant correspondence and phone calls also abroad, as well as visits to hotels, for example. Often there was no information about the infector or the infected other than the model of the glasses.

Proficient in languages Hertta was empathetic towards patients and did not moralize anyone. The patient could cry against his shoulder when necessary. Patients came to him from further afield outside of Helsinki.

In the chaotic 80s of AIDS, Hertta was a pioneer. He never approached an AIDS patient with rubber gloves, but could capture the patient in his compassionate embrace. Hertta greatly assisted Doctor of Medicine and Surgery Sirkka-Liisa Valle in her AIDS studies. Hertta went to bars such as Vanhan Kellar and Gay Gambrin to discreetly encourage gays, straights and sex workers to do research.

Hearts loved wine and the arts. His favorite poets were Pablo Neruda and Konstantinos Kaváfis. You can’t describe Hertta without her fox terrier Ulli, who knew how to bark at every woman who wore a hat.

In 2007, after a long open relationship, she married Lars “Lasse” Barck. Even at nearly 80 years old, Hertta guided horses on the Hungarian farm. The green kitchen of the pine forest of Herta and Lassen is a place of many wonderful memories. Hertta was a sparkling conversationalist.

His family includes his spouse, nephew and brother’s two daughters and their families.

Risto Moberg

Lars Barck

Markus Einola

Friend, spouse and nephew of Hertta Dowiatt-Barck