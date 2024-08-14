Obituary | An active local hobbyist

Lecturerhome district councillor Jaakko Koskelo died on July 12, 2024 in Ikaalis due to a long illness. He was 89 years old, born in Vieremä on February 22, 1935.

Koskelo was born at home, in a smoke sauna, in a family of small farmers. Life was scarce, and only three of the family’s eight children survived to adulthood. Jaakko was the only one of the children that the family could afford to educate. So, at the age of 12, he moved alone to Iisalmi, where he attended school and lived in an apartment for weeks.

In order to finance his studies, Koskelo worked during the summers, for example blowing up tree stumps at road sites. After graduation and the army, the road led to the University of Helsinki, where Koskelo studied Finnish language and history.

in Helsinki Koskelo met her husband, Sinika, who was studying in the same field, and they got married in 1963. The young couple first lived in Hämeenlinna for a few years, but in 1966 they moved to Sinika’s home town, Ikaalisi, where Jaakko got a position as a senior native language lecturer at a high school. He held this position until his retirement in 1995.

The boy from Savo settled quickly in Pohjois Satakunta, and as a history buff, he became interested in, among other things, local work. Koskelo wrote and edited numerous histories and other publications about his home region, and was a member of the history committee that edited a series of works on the history of the Ikaalites. For ten years, he was the chairman of the home regional association Ikaalinen-Seura and later its honorary chairman. For his merits, Koskelo received the title of home district councilor in 1999.

Merganser was also active in the local media. For a long time, he was the chairman of the board of the local newspaper company Ikaalinen Oy and in the 1980s was involved in founding the local radio station in Ikaalinis. Jaakko wrote articles for several years in Pohjois-Satakunta magazine and also wrote articles on local radio.

In addition to working in his home region and local newspaper, Jaakko worked in several other communities and participated in many cultural events. He also read a lot, and exercise was important to him. When he was young, he competed in athletics, later he actively worked out. He liked to work in the yard, loved to move in the forest and was a diligent berry picker.

Jaakko and Sinikka had two daughters and later four grandchildren. On holidays from work and hobbies, Jaakko always had enough time for family, relatives, neighbors and friends. Her grandchildren were everything to her. Jaakko was a social, friendly and warm-hearted person with a wide circle of acquaintances. Many former students kept in touch with Jaakko until his old age.

Annamari Koskelo

Riitta Muranen

Jaakko Koskelo’s daughters