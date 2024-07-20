Obituary | Already the debut was a sensation

Soprano Eini Liukko-Vara died on July 8, 2024 in Helsinki at the age of 94. He was born in Vyborg on July 8, 1930.

A happy childhood was interrupted by war bombings. Liuko’s extended family left for evacuation and finally settled in Helsinki. After the father’s death in 1945, the family business Viipurin Keksi ja Rinkeli Oy was left in the hands of Hilja’s mother and grew with her persistent work into a significant bakery and cafe group.

After writing matriculation 1948 Eini Liukko studied French and aesthetics at the University of Helsinki. He started singing lessons in 1954 under the direction of Ester Raski, and he gave his first concert in 1959. Liukko continued his studies at the Sibelius Academy under the guidance of Jolanda di Maria Petris. In 1961, he married Kaj Vaara and moved to Tervakoski.

Opera debut took place in 1963, when Eini Liukko-Vaara tried Verdi I fence in the title part. The debut was a sensation. The dramatic voice was found to be unusually beautiful in color and the darkly masked singer looked like a genuine Ethiopian princess. The intensive and personal interpretation was praised. The success led to a soloist contract and Liukko-Vaara was invited to sing Aida in Stockholm as well.

Puccini’s Tosca was another of Eini Liukko-Vaara’s big success roles. He sang it a lot in Cavaradosseina e.g. Veikko Tyrväinen, Pekka Nuotio and Peter Lindroos.

For years along the way, more than 30 opera roles were accumulated, including fifteen major roles, e.g. Elisabeth and Verdi in Don Carlos that of Wagner in Tannhäuser. Other roles included e.g. Rita (The last temptations), Serena (Porgy and Bess), Marie (Wozzeck) and Donna Anna (Don Giovanni).

Along with the visits of the National Opera, Liukko-Vaara performed e.g. In Prague, Budapest and New York Metropolitan. He performed Beethoven at the Savonlinna Opera Festival Fidelio 1967 and 1968 of the title part.

Karelia and Vyborgism were important to Ein and strongly present in his personality. She was an immediate “Vyborg lady”, for whom family and family values ​​were everything. Often, a package of warm treats from Liuko’s bakery dropped by the shops of the opera’s artist community to supplement the association’s poor coffers.

After becoming a widow, Eini Liukko-Vaara lived her last 15 years in Munkkiniemi in the actress’ home Thalia Torpa. The modest singer was grateful for her rich years in opera.

Tero Halvorsen

The author compiles a disc of Eini Liukko-Vaara’s recordings.