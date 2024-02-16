Obituary | Alexei Navalny was not afraid of anything

Aleksei Navalnyi, who became the leader of the opposition, died in prison on February 16, Russian officials said. He fought for twenty years against Putin. If there are results, he won't see them.

Pekka Hakala HS

20:13

I was listening in the summer of 2017 To Alexei Navalny election event in Ryazan, a couple of hundred kilometers south of Moscow. A group of young students had gathered in the conference hall of the Forum Hotel to test their favorite politician.

On the other hand, a group of Putin youths, or the attack group of the Molodaja Gvardija organization, had gathered in the yard to shout “anti-Maidan” slogans. This was a reference to the Ukrainian revolution and its horror. Members of the pro-Putin motorcycle gang Yö Susie were also hanging out nearby.