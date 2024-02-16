Monday, February 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Obituary | Alexei Navalny was not afraid of anything

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Obituary | Alexei Navalny was not afraid of anything

Aleksei Navalnyi, who became the leader of the opposition, died in prison on February 16, Russian officials said. He fought for twenty years against Putin. If there are results, he won't see them.

Alexei Navalny 1976–2024. Picture: Tatyana Makeyeva / Reuters

Pekka Hakala HS

I was listening in the summer of 2017 To Alexei Navalny election event in Ryazan, a couple of hundred kilometers south of Moscow. A group of young students had gathered in the conference hall of the Forum Hotel to test their favorite politician.

On the other hand, a group of Putin youths, or the attack group of the Molodaja Gvardija organization, had gathered in the yard to shout “anti-Maidan” slogans. This was a reference to the Ukrainian revolution and its horror. Members of the pro-Putin motorcycle gang Yö Susie were also hanging out nearby.

#Obituary #Alexei #Navalny #afraid

See also  Hockey Insider source: Jukka Jalonen is in the binoculars of the NHL club
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Death of Navalny | Navalny's “last message” to the Russian people is circulating on social media

Death of Navalny | Navalny's "last message" to the Russian people is circulating on social media

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result