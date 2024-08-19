Obituary | Alain Delon was the “beautiful gangster” of the movies

Obituary|A talent scout spotted an exceptionally handsome young man at a film party, and Alain Delon’s remarkable career began. Delon, who died on August 18, was not only a skilled actor, but also a businessman.

French actor Alain Delon died August 18, aged 88.

Alain Delon, born in Hauts-de-Seine, a suburb of Paris, on November 8, 1935, was one of the key actors and movie stars of French cinema from the 1950s to the end of the 1990s. Delon had no training as an actor, but he had a special ability to play even the most difficult roles with minimal expression, which is why he starred in the films of many key directors of the 20th century.

Delon’s childhood was broken. His parents divorced when the boy was four, and Alain was placed in a foster home. When the foster parents died, Alain’s parents tried to take care of the boy in turn, but nothing came of it. Alain ended up in a boarding school, from which, like many other schools, he was expelled for indiscipline. For the same reason, he got his departure passes from the navy after spending a year in the Indochina war.

Having been in the navy for a total of four years, Delon returned to France and did various odd jobs.

With his actress friend, he went to the 1956 Cannes Film Festival, where the American film mogul by David O. Selznick a talent scout who worked for the bill noticed an exceptionally handsome young man.

The contract with Selznick was born. Delon started learning English, but eventually decided to try his luck in French films. by Yves Allégret guided by One is too many (1957) was Delon’s film debut. by Marc Allégret in comedy Be pretty and shut up (1958) Delon was seen for the first time together with a peer and also a future star Jean-Paul Belmondon with.

by Luchino Visconti rough worker description Rocco and his brother (1960) established Delon as an actor to be taken seriously. Another breakthrough was René Clément’s Patricia Highsmith – filming Hot sun (1960).

Timeless portrait shot of Alain Delon.

Alain Delon keep up the good work by Michelangelo Antonioni directing in the film Fever (1963) and in Visconti’s lavish historical epic Tiger cat (1963). It earned him a Golden Globe nomination as the most promising male newcomer.

In the mid-1960s, Delon decided to try his luck in Hollywood, but did not gain popularity there. After half a dozen American films, Delon returned to France and, like Belmondo, began to appear more and more in crime and police films. At that time, he started to be called the “beautiful gangster” of movies.

The master of the crime film by Jean-Pierre Melville with Delon made films Witch hunt (1967), Red circle (1970) and Wolves of the night (1972) and Jacques Deray and a successful film with Belmondo Borsalino (1970).

An American director who moved to Britain of Joseph Losey in directing, Delon was seen twice, in films Trotsky’s assassination (1972) and Prisoner of Shadows (1976).

Alain Delon and Monica Vitti starred in the 1962 film L’eclisse.

The 1970s was Alain Delon’s best time as an actor and movie star. At that time, he also accumulated a large number of less significant crime and police films, the most notable of which are José Giovanni anti death penalty Crime cycle (1973) and Deray’s ground truth Pass to the morgue (1975).

Delon also portrayed the legendary masked hero Zorro Duccio Tessari in guidance 1975.

The most important of Alain Delon’s later films are by Volker Schlöndorff Marcel Proust – filming Swann’s love (1984) and by Jean-Luc Godard New wave (1990).

From the 1980s to the 2000s, Delon also made many TV movies and a few TV series, including the police series Fabio Montale (2002) was also shown in Finland. In 2008, Delon was seen again of Julius Caesar in a role in the Asterix adventure Asterix at the Olympics.

Delon was also a capable businessman. He founded his own film production company as early as 1964, and later sold goods under his name, from perfume to sunglasses, wristwatches and cigarettes. He also organized boxing matches and horse races. In 1999, he took Swiss citizenship and moved his business to Geneva.

Alain Delon was married twice and has three children. Delon also had long-term relationships with well-known actors to Romy Schneider and To Mireille Darci.

Delon was awarded for his life’s work with honorary awards at the Berlin Film Festival in 1995 and at Cannes in 2019.