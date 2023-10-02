Obituary | Aira Heinänen 1932–2023

Social counsellor Aira Heinänen (b Huhtala) died on September 17, 2023 in Helsinki at the age of 91.

He was born in Helsinki on May 26, 1932.

The rock Heinänen, who grew up in working-class neighborhoods, wrote about cultural influencers from Kallio co-educational school as classmates, e.g. Ritva Valkama, Seppo Nummi, Anu Kaipainen and Paavo Haavikko.

The 23-year-old Master of Social Sciences started his career as the head of TUL’s women’s activities. Sports circles were close to the heart of Aira Heinänen, who himself played basketball and married Kalevi Heinänen, a national team athlete of Elanton Isku, in 1952.

The most important of Aira Heinänen’s values ​​were equality and equality: help must be given to those in need. In 1962, he was chosen as spokesperson for the A-Klinikkasäätiö, and the fluent Heinäse developed into a pioneer in social information.

His life’s work Heinänen spent 20 years as executive director of the Association of First and Shelter Homes, uncompromisingly continuing Miina Sillanpää’s work.

He courageously renewed the work done to support families with babies in first homes, was developing open services and new work methods. Heinä can rightly be called a pioneer of the work against domestic violence and the mother of the shelter operation that started in 1979. The union was one of the initiators of the law banning corporal punishment of children, which entered into force in 1984.

Heinänen worked energetically in many organizations, e.g. part-time as executive director of the Elderly and Neighboring Service Association. He was a strong builder of cooperation on the boards of the Cooperation Association of Social and Health Organizations and the ATM Association. In the male-dominated group of organization leaders, she was listened to and respected.

I have a Demar background Heinänen’s role as Alppiharjun A working motherwas central in creating the sculpture (1996). His volunteer activities ranged from museum friend associations to senior work and the activities of Stadin slangi ry.

In recent years, his collecting hobby focused especially on postcards, and Heinänen was an active member of Postikorttiyhdistys Apollo and the Concorde group. After retiring, he also worked as a popular columnist for Kallio magazine.

Heinänen was known as a passionate art lover. Over the decades, hundreds of people participated in the art trips he organized.

In the 1960s, Aira and Kalevi Heinänen began purposefully collecting art, especially the naiveism they loved, which the couple presented in their Naivists in Iittala – in summer exhibitions 1989–2007. After Kalevi Heinänen’s death in 2008, the exhibition activities have been successfully continued by the Naivistit Iittala foundation.

Aira Heinänen relatives included two daughters and a brother and sister with their families. The well-being of his own children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren was a matter of his heart.

He also strove to concretely share good things and support the younger generations in his family circle.

Chord Fritze

Satu Itkonen

Riitta Särkelä

The authors are Aira Heinänen’s daughters and a friend, the general secretary of the Union of First Aid and Shelters.