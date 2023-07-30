Obituary | Aapo Pölhö 1951–2023

Ambassador Aapo Pölhö died on July 19, 2023 in Helsinki. He was 71 years old, born in Helsinki on September 5, 1951.

Silly was already interested in the world at a young age. With the support of his parents, he made a far-reaching and at that time – in the mid-1960s – rare decision: he went to study his high school year abroad.

Pölhö applied and got into the prestigious United World College of the Atlantic in Wales. He graduated from there in 1970. Pölhö continued his studies at the University of Helsinki, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1976.

In the same year, he started his career in the Ministry of External Affairs and continued as a diplomat until his retirement in 2017, last at the ambassadorial post in New Delhi.

A diplomat the first foreign post is like first love, they say. However, Pölhö remembered his first post in Baghdad as a different experience. Saddam Hussein’s Iraq started a war against its neighbor Iran in the fall of 1980, just a year after Pölhö and his family had settled in Baghdad.

Iranian missiles also rained down on Baghdad. The family left for evacuation, but Pölhö continued his work. Despite everything, interest in the Middle East was on the rise. He returned there twenty years later, first as ambassador to Cairo and then as head of the Africa and Middle East department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

When Finland was elected to the UN Security Council for the period 1989–1990 and I was elected to the Finnish delegation, I had to find a successor for myself in Geneva, where I was Finland’s representative at the UN Conference on Disarmament. I found Pölhö as my follower. I didn’t know him before, but I knew his interest in disarmament and security policy. This was the beginning of our decades-long cooperation and friendship.

In Geneva, Pölhö was involved in negotiating the ban on both nuclear tests and chemical weapons. His expertise was valued to such an extent that Finland later nominated him to be the Director General of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). However, a Turkish diplomat was elected.

Geneva After that, Pölhö’s career continued in security policy, first as the head of the security policy office and years later in Brussels, as the head of Finland’s NATO mission. Pölhö tried to promote our cooperation with NATO to the extent that it was possible for him as an observer. He already supported Finland’s NATO membership early on and was still happy to see when Finland finally became a member of the defense alliance this spring.

However, Aapo’s life was not just work. He was a great companion, a lover of good wine and food. We went on a wine tour with our wives as far as Australia. As pensioners, we ate oysters in Helsinki once a month.

Pasi Patokallio

The author is Aapo Pölhö’s ambassador colleague.