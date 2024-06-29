Obituary | A visionary heart surgeon

Medical and Doctor of Surgery, Professor Pekka-Tapani Harjola died in Helsinki on April 27, 2024 after a short illness. He was 96 years old, born in Riihimäki on December 26, 1927.

Harjola obtained his doctorate in 1960 and graduated in 1962 as a thoracic surgeon. He worked from 1963 to 1967 as chief physician at Kemi Hospital, developing vascular surgery. He was the first to describe stenosis of the internal arterial trunk, which is still a widely cited finding. After that, his career continued at the Hyks III surgery clinic.

of the 1960s towards the end of the year, coronary artery surgery began to become more common in the United States. Harjola performed Finland’s first coronary artery bypass surgery in 1970. He actively participated in the development of surgical methods and quickly adopted new methods, which established Finland’s position at the international forefront of the field.

Harjola operated on heart patients abroad as well. Open-heart surgery started in 1986 at the private hospital in Mehiläinen was one example of his visionary nature.

Harjolan the impact also extended more widely to vascular diseases and multidisciplinary collaboration. In 1974, he was founding the Finnish Society of Angiology, which developed multidisciplinary research and treatment of vascular diseases. Back in March, at the association’s 50th anniversary meeting, we could enjoy the insightful speech of the honorary chairman. He was a founding member of the Munkkiniemi Rotary Club and participated in the club’s activities until he was almost 90 years old.

Pekka was especially proud of his service as a soldier boy in the Lauttasaari night defense battery. In his youth, he enjoyed kayaking in Merimeloji, winning 13 Finnish championships. At the Helsinki Olympics, the paddle had already changed to a doctor’s coat.

Sea was Peka’s favorite element. He acquired his first mahogany boat in the 1950s, and after that he built two travel boats, Melaisa. They traveled around the Archipelago Sea until a summer place was found in Hiittis, whose sunsets Pekka and his wife Onerva admired summer after summer.

Cars were also important to Peka. Already at the beginning of the 1960s, Peka became a sworn sitikka man. With the “big cats”, the journey from Kemi to Helsinki was completed quickly and safely. Pekka enjoyed music in many ways, and was the first surgeon to bring a cassette player into the operating room. Baltic Jazz was one of the highlights of the summer. Good food was one of Peka’s hobbies. Peka’s cauldron and inflamed kidneys were his feats. Crab season was enjoyed on numerous evenings with the family.

Peka’s close circle included his sons Jukka (1950), Timo (1952), Ilkka (1953) and Veli-Pekka (1963) and their families, as well as his wife Onerva. Back in December, Pekka got to witness the medical doctorate of the fourth generation of his family.

Brother Pekka Harjola

Jukka Harjola

Antti Vento

Pekka-Tapani Harjola’s sons and a colleague.