Obituary | A versatile professional in literature

Suppliernonfiction writer and translator Kaija Valkonen (b Nivalaformerly Wave) died accidentally in Helsinki on June 18, 2024. He was 80 years old, born in Lapua on April 5, 1944.

Valkonen was born as the youngest, the second of twin daughters, in a land surveyor’s family of six children. He graduated from Lapua co-educational school and graduated with a master’s degree from the University of Helsinki, majoring in English philology.

Helsinki became Valkoinen’s beloved hometown, but his roots were not forgotten. The Ostrobothnian temperament sometimes flashed out.

Bottom Valkonen’s versatile literary career was created by a job as information manager at WSOY. He established good relations with both authors and the media, and soon the entire book industry knew him. In 1988, Valkonen was invited to become the editorial manager of the publishing industry’s Lukija magazine. He was responsible for the magazine’s high-quality content for three years. After that, he focused on making non-fiction books, editing and translations.

In 1992, Valkonen received the State Information Disclosure Award as a member of the working group From the mother tongue handbook. The ability to listen and create a confidential atmosphere is evidenced especially by biographies, of which the works about the lives of Eeva Ahtisaari, Pekka Salojärvi and Maija Karhi should be mentioned.

White great literary reviews were published in Helsingin Sanomat and Parnasso. He was chosen as the critic of the year 2000, for which he received the Kirjakauppaliito Kirjapöllö award. He was a member of the Finlandia award jury in 1989.

Those who participated in Orivesi’s writing courses could enjoy Kaija’s inspiring teaching. He was an important support for many aspiring writers, and he also privately encouraged those intending to become writers.

Literature, music and visual arts formed an essential triple connection in Kaija’s life. He was a familiar sight in Helsinki’s art galleries as well as at Kuhmo’s chamber music festivals and RSO concerts.

Kaija also liked to travel. Kaija’s long-term spouse, the architect Mikko Mansikka (1934–2021), designed train trips for his circle of friends that stretched from Scandinavia to Central Europe. When it came to cooking, Kaija was a true genius. He brought friends together, created the spirit and soul of invitations.

Kaija left a strong mark on the lives of his friends and relatives. The dearest circle included children Arttu and Sampsa, daughter-in-law Anna and grandchildren Oiva, Alma and Elsa.

Grandmother Kaija supported the young people’s music and art hobbies. He wanted young people to see both the iconic landscape of Koli and the Colosseum in Rome.

Anna Kuismin

Paula Pesonen

Anja Salokannel

Friends of Kaija Valkonen.