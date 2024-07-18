Obituary | A versatile career path to becoming a manager

Shipyard managerBA Veikko Seppälä died on June 11, 2024 in Masku at the age of 95. He was born in Virolahti on January 23, 1929.

After graduating from Mikkeli Lyceum in 1948, Seppälä continued his studies at the Helsinki University of Technology and graduated as a shipbuilding engineer in 1954. During his studies, he married Sirka and had a daughter, Leena. Later, a daughter Ulla was born.

Blacksmith the professional journey was diverse and demanding. He worked as a drawing office manager at the Reposaari machine shop and at the Uusikaupunki shipyard in Rauma-Repola. He also did ship design work at the Shipyard Association and Malmö’s Kockum shipyard company.

He also worked at Oy Machinery Ab as head of the diesel department and at Asko Oy as production planning manager and in training and personnel management planning tasks.

In the year 1978 Seppälä was appointed manager of Rauma-Repola’s Savonlinna shipyard. From the point of view of the operations of the inland shipyard, business negotiations with both Finnish and especially Soviet customers became important. Entertaining corporate guests at the Savonlinna Opera Festival was also part of strengthening customer relations.

Persistence and the ability to work with different people helped Seppälä get commissions, for example the Harun connection vessel for the Turku archipelago and the fairway maintenance vessel Seili, built for the Norwegian Maritime Administration. Also ships built at the shipyard were the ocean survey vessel Airisto, the oil collecting vessel Oili 1, the harbor icebreaker Viikari and the cable vessel Telepaatti.

Among other things, two marine research vessels and two methanol transport vessels and a supply vessel for nuclear icebreakers were delivered to the Soviet Union. Seppälä developed the shipyard’s working conditions, for example he built a large warm hall.

After ending Rauma-Repola, Seppälä worked as a consultant before retiring in 1990. In Savonlinna, Seppälä was also active in the Savonlinna Chamber of Commerce department, supervisor of the local Kansallis-Sake-Pank, Savonlinna Rotary Club and Saimaa Sailing Museum Association.

In progress Seppälä, who had a hectic work life, became a widower, but he found another wife, Maila, by his side. In 2000, the couple moved from Savonlinna to Haukiputaa, where both participated in the activities of Oulu Karjalaseura. They also traveled a lot, getting to know the cultures of different countries.

After Maila’s wife’s Alzheimer’s disease worsened, Seppälä moved to live with his second daughter in Masku, where he spent the last two years of his life and eventually became a widow for the second time.

Seppälä’s close circle included the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as Maila’s spouse’s children and their families.

Ulla Seppälä-Kavén

Veikko Seppälä’s daughter.