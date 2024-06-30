Obituary | A significant innovator of Finnish industry

Mountain counselor Simo Vuorilehto died in Helsinki on June 13, 2024. He was 93 years old, born in Savonlinna on August 8, 1930.

Vuorilehto matriculated from Savonlinna Lyceum and graduated in 1955 with a master’s degree in engineering from the Technical University. In 1986, he received the title of Mountain Councillor.

Far during his career as an industrial leader, Vuorilehto had a diverse influence on the renewal of Finnish industry. The demanding tasks can be grouped into three significant phases: expert and management tasks in the forest industry in Enso-Gutzeit and Pöyry, the renewal of Nokia’s wood processing and power generation, and the transformation of Nokia from a multi-sector group into a leading electronics company.

In Enso-Gutzeit, Vuorilehto answered e.g. About the completion and organization of the new factory in Tainionkoski. In 1976, he started as the director of Nokia’s forest industry and shifted the focus from sawmilling, pulp and paper to the tissue industry, to a supplier of consumer goods.

Nokia Paper became Europe’s second largest in its field and Nokia’s most international industry at the time. At the same time, Vuorilehto organized the use of Nokia’s considerable power production and influenced Finland’s energy solutions.

In the year In 1983, he started his career in Nokia’s management, first as the CEO’s deputy, then as the CEO, and from 1988 to 1992 as the CEO.

The group’s structure began to be modified in the direction of electronics, and the change became the most profound in the group’s history up to that point.

Vuorilehto was left with the responsibility of digesting large European business deals. In addition, his period coincided with the collapse of Finland’s eastern trade and a deep depression. The sky was filled with dark clouds, a drastic renovation and big changes had to be made. There is little public praise for these works.

As an analytical and decisive leader, the outspoken Vuorilehto succeeded. Nokia was saved, maintained its independence and the starting point for becoming the world’s leading mobile phone manufacturer became possible.

Mountain grove enjoyed sailing, hunting, history and national defense work. In the area of ​​his hometown Savonlinna, he and his wife Harriette enjoyed themselves on the beach of Puruvesi and in their city center apartment. Until his last years, Vuorilehto participated in the activities of various associations and the city invited him to various gatherings. In addition to many honors and badges of merit, Vuorilehto was thanked with the rank of honorary border guard.

As the age increased, leisure living and hobbies were concentrated in Evitskog’s house. Simo Vuorilehto was able to live a good life until he was almost 94 years old. Age brought its limitations, but the thought was sharp and alert until the very last moments.

Simo Vuorilehto had three children: Maria, Kristian and Kai. He was the guardian of eight grandchildren. There are 11 great-grandchildren.

Matti Saarinen

Former subordinate of Simo Vuorilehto.