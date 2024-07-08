Obituary | A respected art educator

Of art doctor, lecturer in visual arts Sirkka Laitinen (b Suit industry) died in Helsinki on June 11, 2024 after a long illness. He was 72 years old, born in Helsinki on August 24, 1951.

The father died when Sirka was five, and the single mother took good care of the family of five. It was obvious that all the children went to grammar school. Sirkka attended Tyttönormalilyseum and completed the last year of high school and matriculation at the Käpylä iltaoppikoulu.

Laitinen graduated as an art teacher from the University of the Arts in 1976. His dissertation Good and beautiful from 2004 discussed the possibilities of art education in supporting young people’s ethical and aesthetic reflection.

Laitinen’s work experience as a teacher was extensive. He had time to work in a kindergarten and teach elementary school lower classes, a labor college, a social welfare institution and the University of Arts and Sciences. He had the longest working career as a supervising lecturer in visual arts at the University of Helsinki’s Viikki Normal School from 1991 to 2016.

He also worked as a temporary professor of visual arts education at the Faculty of Arts of the University of Lapland and as a project manager at the evaluation unit of the Board of Education and participated in research activities in the field.

Laitinen was passionate about his work, and he especially valued the students’ perspective. He was a well-liked educator, and he was respected as an art educator in many fields. Sirkka served for a long time on the board of Kuvis ry, Kuvataideopettajat Kuvis ry, and took a close position in the discussion in favor of art education. He also edited and wrote educational material in the field.

The Association of Finnish Children’s and Youth Art Schools named him Visual Art Educator of the Year in 2011, and Aalto University awarded him Kuvis 100 recognition as an influencer in the field of art education in 2015.

Cricket was actively involved in social activities, uncompromisingly defending human rights. After retiring, he did significant volunteer work with refugee families and asylum seekers, helping them in many ways to find their place in Finland.

Walking in nature and Fine Art in all its forms were important to Sirka. As a painter, he participated in group exhibitions and bid us farewell with his last solo exhibition Repovesi, my lovewhich was held in Lapinlahti’s Lähde art gallery in November 2023.

Sirka’s close circle included son Toni and his spouse and sisters and their families.

Anneli Suitiala

Sinikka Rusanen

Heta Boman

Sirkka Laitinen’s sister and friends and colleagues.