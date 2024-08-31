Obituary | A respected and socially prominent photographer

Photographer Lauri Olander died on July 24 of a serious illness at his home in Helsinki at the age of 71. He was born on June 9, 1953 in Helsinki.

As the son of a paper engineer, Olander went to school in several places: Kuusankoski, Eura and Varkaude, where he also completed his matriculation.

Olander graduated as a photographer in 1984 from the evening course at the University of the Arts. During his studies, he worked as an assistant at Studio Kaj G. Lindholm, where he was able to use the lessons he learned about studio and fashion photography later in his work as a magazine photographer.

Olander created a career in the media. He started at Kauppalehti in 1985 and continued there until his retirement. Olander and his colleague Pekka Karhunen’s contribution was significant in creating the visual appearance of Kauppalehti Option.

Olander strove uncompromisingly for high quality, whether it was news photos, reportages or portraits. His culture and social skills helped him at work and made him a well-liked colleague.

As a lover of modern art and jazz, Olander reports the years from Pori Jazz to New Finland with his camera. As a curious photographer, Olander also studied videography and editing.

Urge learning and experiencing new things was also visible outside of work. His desire for adventure took him on long bike trips around Europe with his wife Riika and his musician brother Kai Olander. Watching the Tour de France on TV was an unbreakable ritual every year.

Together with his brother, he went on several ski trips to Lohja, Porvoo and Sipoo. Tallinn’s surroundings also became familiar. Olander participated 10 times in the indoor cross-country skiing championships in Pudasjärvi, and he was among the first to sign up for the group that rowed Savo boats to Tallinn.

Lauri was a culinary expert who enjoyed good food and its preparation. Among wine enthusiasts, he became known as a discerning taster, whose wine cellar contained not only traditional classic wines, but also plenty of interesting discoveries from new wine regions. In many autumns he participated in the harvest at the estate of Chateau Carsin in Bordeaux.

As a socially prominent photographer, Lauri was widely networked, and had a large group of friends from different fields. He was “a noble in his field, in every way”, as a former colleague described on social media.

I met Mäkinen

Hannu Lahtonen

Friends and colleagues of Lauri Olander