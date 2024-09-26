Obituary | A powerful figure in the Christian labor movement

Managing directormaster painter Antero Alarik Alanen died at the age of 92 in Helsinki on July 30, 2024. He was born in Vaakaniemi, Kuru, on July 23, 1932.

Alanen did his life’s work as a master painter, property manager of numerous properties, entrepreneur and CEO. He led the Christian Workers Union, was responsible for the union’s property at Torkelinkatu 11 as a property manager, treasurer and connoisseur of tradition and history. He was the chairman of the Christian Social Democrats and a member of the Union Committee.

His life testifies to the hearty rise of post-war Finland. The school years overshadowed by the war prepared me for hard work.

His career Alanen started at the age of 13. A variety of tasks had to be tackled: grain threshing, men’s work in logging, fishing and agricultural work. He still trained himself with stone and pipe works in Leppälahti and Niemikylä stone quarry.

He entered the service in Santahamina’s separate jaeger battalion with his certificate of graduation from Helsinki’s painter’s vocational school and book of contests (1951) in his pocket. Alanen took part in practice shootings at the Malmi shooting range, preparations for the Helsinki Olympics and attended non-commissioned officer school in Turku. Later, at the age of 45, he was assigned to the Population Protection School in Lohja.

From 1948, Alanen’s work and residence were in Helsinki’s Punavuori, Hermann and Itä-Pakila.

Down was a man of thought and spirit in a world seeking peace. An ethically high value base and strong morals elevated him to leadership positions in the Christian labor movement and the church.

His calm way of managing connections inspired widespread trust. He rose to the position of vice-chairman of Paavali’s parish council and to the youth work committee. He was elected for the third time as a lay member of the Helsinki Diocese to the Church Council.

Antero acknowledged his “pinkness” by joining the Social Democratic Party in 1970. His confidence crossed party and opinion boundaries. One member of the coalition said that he voted for a Democrat for the first time when he had the opportunity to vote for Antero.

Antero got engaged to Kirsti on Christmas Eve 1954, and the following year began a marriage lasting 65 years, from which the children Riitta (1956) and Kirsi (1960) were born. He has five grandchildren: Rebecca, Amanda, Hannes, Matias and Miina.

The golden finger of father and grandfather showed caring tenderness to the offspring. Self-sacrificing love extended far and wide. Younger brother Hannu talked about the importance of his older brother’s support in organizing education, work and housing matters.

At Antero’s memorial service, his Chilean-Finnish offspring sensitized the large crowd with sweet songs of peace.

Brother Matti Hynninen

The authors are friends of Antero Alanen.