Obituary | A pioneer in the field of office equipment

Business advisor Tom Hynninen died on June 19, 2024 at his home in Helsinki. He was 91 years old, born in Vyborg on November 11, 1932.

Hynnien’s father moved from Viipur to the capital in 1938 and founded Oy Konttorityön, a company engaged in wholesale and retail trade, importation and service in the office sector. The 28-year-old son continued his father’s work as its CEO from 1960 to 1996.

Tom Hynninen represented the post-war reconstructionist generation at its most authentic. The history of his family shows beautifully the development of one industry so far.

He was an urban person who looked for his roots in Karelia, settled in Helsinki, and the man became a true local patriot here. Focusing on his beloved Lauttasaari formed the central plot of his life’s work.

Hynninen’s concern for the education of the islanders was taken care of in numerous positions of trust at Lauttasaari Community School, eventually as the honorary chairman of the support foundation.

And the joint school’s sports facilities were well suited as the home court of the basketball club Topola (Touhun Pojat, Lauttasaari) founded by Hynninen and two basketball influencers. In the fall of 2019, the long-planned, large ball hall was erected next to the co-educational school.

Necessary publicity and communication with the islanders was created through the Lauttasaari magazine. Paikallislehti’s Koripallo kulumisia stories were faithfully signed by the name TH for years, and finally they were recorded as making the author and Topola famous I like Topola – into a work.

For years, the king’s idea of ​​erecting a basketball statue in Helsinki burned in Hynnien’s mind. And finally, in 2002, the Vapaaheitto statue, the last work of artist-professor Juhana Blomstedt, was unveiled in the green area of ​​Munkkiniemi co-ed school. This statue, understood as a national tribute, is the basketball man’s permanent thanks to his sport.

Hynninen did not only offer the young people of Lauttasaari a developing hobby. His deeply human care continued for many much longer.

Tom was a motorized person; the symbiosis of the car and the man developed into an extraordinary one, which only loved ones, spouse, sons, grandchildren and friends knew. You could never refuse the services of “Tomin Kuljetus oy” without upsetting a friend. When the well-connected man was waiting for his client in the “passport”, he never forgot to call his friends to find out how they were doing.

In everyday life At first glance, Tom seemed grumpy, but behind the character, a very sympathetic, sensitive person was revealed, whose coordinates were family, family business, hobbies basketball and freemasonry. The true patriarch of the family took care of his own in an exemplary manner. Tom gained everyone’s trust with his openness and honesty.

Tom got to live a long, eventful life. A happy childhood in Karelia and Kymenlaakso ended with the ravages of war in the capital. The wars were followed by a fast, long period of development, the challenges of which he threw himself into with all the vigor of his manhood years. Tom was able to follow the world in full force until his last days. A happy man.

Keijo K. Kulha

Tom Hynnien’s longtime friend