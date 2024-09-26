Obituary | A pioneer in occupational well-being

Occupational health nurseCEO Ulla-Riitta “Ullis” Manny (formerly Routtoborn Scared) died on July 12, 2024 at his home in Helsinki. He was 78 years old, born in Helsinki on March 16, 1946.

The childhood home was the bedrock for Mannin, within which he was able to create his life as independent but not selfish, loyal to his convictions but not force-fed.

The family lived mainly in Helsinki, the summers were spent in Veitsiluoto, where the friendships formed lasted a lifetime.

Upon completion to become a nurse from the Helsinki School of Nursing, Manninen supplemented his studies with a nurse’s degree. Career as an occupational health nurse for Industrial Insurance began in 1973 and continued for more than 30 years. For his merits, he was awarded the medal of the White Rose of Finland.

In his work, Mannine had the ability to see both near and far at the same time. The low threshold for access to treatment was key to him even before it became a common concept. He saw well-being at work as an essential part of risk management and productivity, equally important for the employer and the employee.

Manninen quickly identified the needs for care and support and found sustainable solutions for them in confidential cooperation with the company’s management, doctor and staff.

After taking early retirement, Manninen had already achieved a recognized position as a professional and had seen how burdened Finnish healthcare was. The work continued in the companies he founded, which combined physical and mental care and where he enjoyed the trust and respect of his customers and staff.

Together together with his spouse, professor Vesa Manninen, they created a new family, which included four children and six grandchildren. In the Manninen home in Töölö and in the leisure apartment in Hirsala, there was space and time for everyone. Grandchildren were extremely important to Ullis, and she was a beloved grandmother.

The doors were also open to Vesa and Ullis’ wide circle of friends. At their place, you could always enjoy delicious table food and Vesa’s carefully selected wines, but – most importantly – inspiring conversations, warm life wisdom, empathy and joy.

Ullis was an exceptional person, constructive and empowering. He leaves behind a gap that is difficult to fill, but also the seeds of courage and compassion that he sowed.

When he left in the wee hours of the midsummer night, he knew he had fulfilled his mission. And he fulfilled that “her way”.

Riitta-Liisa Arni

Ulla-Riitta Manninen’s friend and colleague.