Obituary | A pioneer in Finnish eye research

ReaderLKT, specialist in ophthalmology Arto Salkama died peacefully after a long illness in Helsinki on February 8, 2024. He was 89 years old, born in Vyborg on November 15, 1934.

Palkama experienced the loss of his father early on, when Finland was fighting for its existence. His father fell as chief of staff together with his superior General Vihma in Ihantala in the summer of 1944. The loss was naturally great for the only child in the family and affected Arto’s life and attitudes in many ways.

Salary graduated from Norssi in 1954, studied medicine at the University of Helsinki and graduated as a doctor in 1962. He started his research career as a student of Professor Olavi Erängö while still a student, and in 1962 he also defended his doctorate in medicine and surgery. After spending a year as a visiting researcher at Cambridge University in England, he returned to Finland and specialized as an ophthalmologist.

Palkama founded the Eye Laboratory for Aasis and focused on basic research of the eye and eye diseases. He became a prominent eye researcher and a pioneer of Finnish experimental eye research, under whose leadership the laboratory developed into an internationally significant research unit.

In 1970, Palkama was appointed assistant professor at the Department of Anatomy at the University of Helsinki, where he continued until his retirement. Palkama’s importance as an anatomy teacher and in doctoral education has been great.

Internationally Palkama created a significant research career. An important collaborator was Professor Herbert Kaufman, in whose clinic at the LSU Eye Center Arto worked as a visiting professor in 1981–1982 and for several years after his retirement. Palkama was founding the Finnish Eye Research Society in 1981 and served as the association’s chairman for decades.

In 1990, the Society organized the ICER World Congress of Ophthalmologists in Helsinki, which was attended by approximately 3,500 ophthalmologists from different parts of the world. Arto was the president of the congress. ICER was also a financial success and provided initial capital to the Finnish Eye Research Society’s Grant Foundation, which has supported basic Finnish eye research. Arto was also chairman of the foundation for a long time.

Arto loved his family, Finland and Finnish nature. The serious illness and death of his spouse Tuula in 1996 was a hard blow to Arto. The solid connection with four children and thirteen grandchildren was important and strong.

Arto wanted to teach us all the Finnish traditional way of life and the importance of living and surviving in nature. He was a passionate fisherman and crabber at the summer resorts of Tenon Yläkonkä, Mikkelin Hietanen and Bromarvi. Arto always took good care of his friends and colleagues.

Hannu Uusitalo

Johan Stjernschantz

Risto Uusitalo

Friends, colleagues and students of Arto Palkama