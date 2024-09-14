Obituary | A personable photographer

Photographer Juha Reunanen died on August 6, 2024 of an illness at home in Helsinki. He was 68 years old, born in Säkylä on November 31, 1955. As a photographer, he was best known for photographing people, both from magazine work and behind the scenes of art and entertainment, especially music.

Reunanen fell in love with glossy magazines reminiscent of the style of the big world already as a primary school student in Säkylä, when he went to work after school in the shop and kiosk owned by his family. He trained as a tailor, sewed in the summer of 1979 at the Savonlinna Opera Festival of Don Carlos theater clothes and moved to Helsinki in the fall as photographer Jukka Vatanen’s assistant.

As a photographer Reunanen worked at Anna magazine from 1985 to 1993, during a time when a lot was invested in beauty and fashion, and photoshoots were done in Paris, Venice and Thailand. After that, he had his own studio in four different addresses, for example in Lepako in Ruoholahti 1996–99.

He photographed for various magazines, took PR pictures for clothing and cosmetics brands, made album covers and movie posters and stills, recorded records, shot music videos and immortalized theater productions. He photographed hair in his wife Hilkka’s TS salon, also hairstyles made by his son Olli.

Edge was a friendly, helpful and multi-skilled and knowledgeable person, which was also reflected in the extent of his circle of acquaintances. In the studio on Lönnrotinkatu, he founded the Livegraphy – music first club, where adults could listen to rock and still make it home on time. Top Finnish artists, foreign musicians, and his daughter Laura with her Café de Abejas band enjoyed themselves there.

Reunanen was a skilled sailor and could sail alone, at best with four sails up. The mahogany Corona boat, the 38-foot Laurinkryssare, waited for him for many years at his home beach in Hietalahti. He completed the professional pilot course in order to get a summer job driving a boat somewhere in the inland waters of Finland.

In France, he liked to enjoy the finer things of life: art, cafes, restaurants, food markets and food discussions. He was a skilled cook and always tried more and more difficult recipes. He didn’t put a single bit of yeast in the root bread.

Four a year ago, Reunanen had a serious cerebral hemorrhage and was paralyzed, but learned to walk again using a cane as a help. He recovered well, but no longer accepted work assignments. Last year I had a minor brain bleed.

With strong faith in the future, Reunanen already planned a music program for his 70th birthday with his friends. It will now be heard at his memorial service.

Taina Schakir