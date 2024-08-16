Obituary | A personable economist

economy, Chancellor’s Counsel Mikko Leppänen died of a long-term illness on July 16, 2024 in Espoo. He was 90 years old, born in Kauhajoki on March 2, 1934.

After graduating in 1956, Leppänen began his studies at the University of Economics and Business, from which he graduated with a degree in economics in 1962. During his studies, he worked as the editor-in-chief of the Kauhajoki municipal newspaper and at the same time as the general secretary of the University of Economics and Business Student Union, KY.

His career continued as KY’s financial director until 1973, after which he served as financial director of SVUL, financial and administrative director of the pension insurance company Kalervo, and most recently as CEO of Suomen Ekonomiliitto Sefe ry until his retirement in 1994. He also obtained an HTM degree and worked as an auditor in several associations.

Alder was an open-minded, creative and knowledgeable person. In his duties, he networked with key personnel from the financial world as well as various organizations and worked for several companies, e.g. In the administration of Amer-Yhtymä Oy, Talouselämä Oy, Ferenda Oy and Eläke-Sampo Oy.

Many communities also benefited from his expertise, e.g. Hoas, KY, Commercial and technical sciences support foundation Kaute, SVUL, Akava, Espoo cultural center and Sydänsäätiö.

He made a significant contribution at Sefe ry, where he renewed the union’s investment activities. The one-sided portfolio containing shares of Amer-Yhtymä Oy took shape under his leadership into a versatile portfolio containing Finnish stock market shares and other investment instruments. The formation of the organization into an advocacy organization offering active services took a lot of steps forward during his term as CEO.

Mikko was also a good companion who, without striving to be the center of the club, ensured that the atmosphere was relaxed and immediate. As a manager, he was encouraging, developed his subordinates and highlighted their merits. The eloquence honed in newspaper work was visible and audible in his speeches and editorials in Ekonomi magazine.

His opinion was “The Law of Cost Inevitability”. According to it: “The production of every good or service incurs costs that must be covered. They are paid either by the end consumer or the public authority, i.e. we the taxpayers.”

Mikko’s secret resources were his wife, textile artist, professor Laila and his daughter Anu. With them, he enjoyed his two passions, the seascapes of Kemiönsaari and the nature of Lapland, using Västanfjärd’s fisherman’s cottage and Lainio’s kelovila as a base.

Harri Tilli

Mark von Hertzen

Mikko Leppänen’s friends and chairmen of Sefe ry during his time as CEO