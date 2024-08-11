Obituary | A passionate artist

Artist Zhao Shaoruo died in Katriina Hospital in Vantaa on June 26, 2024 from a long-term liver disease. He was 62 years old, born in Gansu, China on September 5, 1962.

Zhao lived an extraordinary life. He was born in Mao’s China, and his drawing skills were noticed early on. That, his vivid imagination and his fearless nature led him into various difficulties.

in the 1980s Zhao studied fine arts in Beijing. His path led to Tiananmen Square with other students to demand the democratization of China. In 1989, the Chinese government violently suppressed the protests and Zhao was arrested as a political prisoner.

The arrest did not stop the fiery life but led to new provocations and performances. In the production of the 1990s, Zhao’s most significant works are reproductions of Mao’s propaganda pictures, in which the artist has replaced his own face with Mao’s. These works landed him in prison a second time, and the works are still politically sensitive and censored in China.

During the second detention, Zhao fled to British-administered Hong Kong. When Hong Kong returned to Chinese control in 1997, Zhao was offered asylum in Europe as a political refugee. He chose small Finland from the available countries.

In the new in his homeland, Zhao actively continued his work as a visual artist. His works were acquired by e.g. To New York to the MoMA PS1 gallery and to the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. In Finland, his works were seen in several solo and group exhibitions in Helsinki, Espoo, Kerava and Oulu.

In Finland, Zhao found Mannerheim’s travel photographs in China from 1906–1908, as the trip was directed to Zhao’s hometown. Zhao made reinterpretations of these pictures, in which the faces of all visible persons were changed to the artist’s own.

After receiving After obtaining Finnish citizenship in 2008, Zhao could safely return to China, where he had a wide circle of friends among prominent artists. Although as a Finnish citizen he was allowed to move freely in China, his actions were monitored and his artistic expression was limited.

In the last decades, Zhao concentrated on painting. Playfulness and irony are highlighted in the paintings alongside questions of identity, criticality in its various forms remained until the end.

Finnish represented for Zhao a refuge to which he knew he could return and where he was free to think and act according to his own views. In 2020, Zhao returned to Finland. The liver disease that started during his prison years in China had worsened, and the disease could not be cured, even though he received the best possible treatment. During the last six months, the disease got worse and finally won.

Zhao wanted to be buried in Espoo, which was his first place of residence in Finland.

Nina Zhao

Jukka Järvinen

Pirkko Siitari

Shaoruo Zhao’s daughter, friend and colleague, and friend and curator.