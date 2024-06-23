Obituary | A notable contemporary writer

Latvian one of the most significant contemporary writers Albert Bels died on June 11 in Riga at the age of 85. He was born on October 6, 1938 in Ropaz, Latvia, and his real name was Jānis Cīrulis.

Bels had experience in many different professions. He was supposed to become a circus performer, but after falling from the trapeze, he changed his plans and started writing already in the hospital. As a writer, he has been called the first consistent modernist and existentialist in his country. While writing, he listened to classical music, which he says helped to rhythm the text.

Belsin the books have been filmed as movies and have been translated into Finnish, among other things, perhaps the most important of them in 1991 People in boats. Eva Gottberg-Talve’s allegorical novel about the fate of the Kurian tribe on the shore of the Baltic Sea describes what happens when the people are unable to make decisions together. Fly sand gradually covers the village of Melnkrate in Kuurinkynnää, and the residents have to move elsewhere.

Another novel translated into Finnish – then through the Estonian language – Cage, an obvious allegory of a totalitarian society, depicts the struggle for survival of a man locked in a mysterious cage in the middle of the forest and his search. Also in the collection edited by Ulla-Liisa Heino Homesick Bels’ short story has been published.

In the year 1967 Bels was prosecuted for his book, which was considered an “anti-Soviet pamphlet”. Bezmiegs (Insomnia) because of The book was censored, and the complete version was not published until 2003. According to the author, it was about the stupidity and misinterpretation of those in power. Bels was an independence activist. He was honored to raise the Latvian flag again on the tower of Riga Castle after 48 years in November 1988 with the legendary actor Evalds Valters. He was elected to the new Latvian parliament, which in May 1990 decided to renew the country’s independence.

Bels was an original type, a friendly and humorous sparring partner for young writers. As an optimist, he kept the idea of ​​a free and independent Latvia alive even in difficult times. I awarded Bels several awards and honors. In both 1989 and 2012, he received the annual prize for Latvian literature. He was an honorary member of the Latvian Academy of Sciences, and a biography has been published about him.

Jukka Rislakki

Friend of Alberts Bels and former HS editor