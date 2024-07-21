Director of Marketing Matti Tapani (Tap) Iceman died exhausted by a serious illness at home in Kauniainen on July 28, 2024. He was 81 years old, born in Jyväskylä on October 12, 1942.

Jääskeläinen graduated from Jyväskylä Lyseo in 1961. He completed his bachelor’s degree in humanities at the University of Tampere in 1968. A group of permanent friends remained from his student days. Tapsa also met her future husband Pirko in Tampere. They had two sons, Pasi and Jussi. The marriage lasted until death, 56 years.

His career at the beginning, Jääskeläinen worked as a drug presenter in northern Finland with excellent results. Later, he worked in the marketing management position of a clinical laboratory company until his retirement.

An antique shop, which the family founded in Tapiola, became his hobby and work during his retirement. Jääskeläinen applied himself to his tasks innovatively and utilizing his extensive contact networks.

Clap sports interests started early on. He competed in swimming, skiing and sprinting. In athletics, he represented the Jyväskylä Field Athletes and highly valued his RUK orienteering championship. Later, running, bike rides, tennis, skiing and skiing kept the fitness high. Tapsa liked making things with her hands. He built a house in Kauniain at the turn of the 1980s.

Tapsa was active in the municipal politics of Kauniainen in the 21st century and also participated in the administration of the parish. He left his position of trust after his health deteriorated.

Finland Tapsa was an active member of the sauna club for over 38 years. He visited the Vaskiniemi sauna regularly twice a week. Thanks to his social nature, he easily slipped into any company. From the baths and the subsequent discussions with the sauna brothers, Tapsa drew mental and physical well-being, maintaining her ability to function until the end of her life.

True to his nature, Tapsa was interested in people. He also read a lot, especially political history. As a debater, he appreciated different points of view, but also strongly expressed his own opinions.

Tapsa especially liked the family’s summer place in Juupajoki, which he took care of with great dedication over the years. There he also acted as a hospitable host to his friends.

Tarmo Pukkila

Kari Pesonen

Juha Ylitalo

I met Jääskeläinen’s friends and sauna brothers.