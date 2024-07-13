Obituary | A long career in motorsport

Car dealer Esa Ekroos died on June 2, 2024 in Vantaa, exhausted by a long illness. He was 85 years old, born in Vantaa on December 10, 1938.

Ekroos didn’t want to be the center of the party. As a silent observer, he accumulated a huge bank of information, which was occasionally needed if it was unclear how things had really been.

Ekroos’ knowledge of cars and car sales was at a high level, and his circle of friends was wide both as a dealer and as a racing car driver. He started motor sports and racing already at the turn of the 1950s and 1960s.

Among the first competitions were the Ounasvaara midsummer races in Rovaniemi.

Long at first, the career included ice track driving and rallies, and Ekroos was sometimes also a kart driver. For a long time, the Renault R8 Gordini became a kind of trademark for Ekroos.

Swing parks came into vogue as a new form of competition in the 1960s, and there were plenty of competitions. The Ekroos calendar was almost full for several years, when all competition formats were rotated, and the results were often prize positions. There were also plenty of wins.

It was a lively time, and rallycross came along as a new sport. The sport suited Ekrosis perfectly.

We remember the intense competitions. The reputation had accumulated over the years and sponsors had been found, the equipment was impressive with jeans advertisement paintings.

Esa was seen in cross country, ice rinks and park rides. There was also a victory at the autospeedway driven in Turku.

In our motorsport there have been many very experienced competitors, but hardly anyone with such a long, versatile competition history in different sports and experience with different equipment over the years like Ekroos.

During his life, Esa Ekroos did more than race. He is known as a long-time car dealer, like everyone else from the Ekroos brotherhood.

Kari Mutka

Risto Anttila

Friends of Esa Ekroos.