Obituary | A brave and spirited sailor

Builder Pentti Salmi died exhausted by Parkinson’s disease at his home in Lahti on May 20, 2024. He was 78 years old, born in Mäntsälä on March 21, 1946.

Water nature and moving in the forest became familiar to Salme at a young age. He volunteered for military service at the age of 17, and after that he was one of the first Finns to go to Cyprus for peacekeeping duties.

Construction master studies after Salmi ended up as an entrepreneur in Porvoo. He was actively involved in boating, diving and aviation and also obtained a pilot’s license. The initial stage of the sailing hobby included e.g. excursion through the Saimaa canal to Koli.

As a result of the recession of the 1970s, the construction company went bankrupt and, at the same time, there was a divorce. Salmi decided to bravely make a new start in his life and follow the old wisdom: “Go west, young man!” He bought a 29-foot cruiser and outfitted it for the long haul, sailing solo in the fall of 1978 across the Atlantic to the Caribbean.

While sailing, Salmi continued to study English and while in the Caribbean, he also learned Spanish. He became friends with Doris and Jussi Aspiala, who sailed in the Caribbean, and with their support he ended up working in construction in Puerto Rico.

In the Caribbean, he also got to know Rochelle, who had come from New York on vacation to Puerto Rico, after encouraging herself to ask if the seat next to her at the bar was free.

In the Caribbean, Salmi had a serious accident at work when he got stuck under a fallen tree during repair work. A palm tree crushed his hip, and after surgery in Puerto Rico, one leg was left slightly shorter.

This however, did not hinder the pace. For the good man, more projects in his own field and supervision tasks around the world were organized. The work took Salme to Iran, Iraq, North America, Central America, South America, Africa and Asia. It turned a modest man from Lahti into a cosmopolitan who traveled the world.

After crossing the Atlantic in 1978, Salmi’s determined goal was to sail alone around the world. In 1986, he participated in the BOC solo sailing race around the world in one of the smallest boats in the race. At that time, he was already close to death after getting blood poisoning from his inflamed hand, but saved himself by injecting antibiotics at sea from his racing partner Jean-Luc Van Den Heede. If equalization factors that take into account the size of the boats had been used, Penan Merikotka would have been at the top of the results list.

For Pent characteristic were courage, guts, kindness, helpfulness, modesty and a good self-deprecating sense of humor.

Before his retirement years, he and his family returned to Lahti. Sailing had remained as a hobby, but the contact with open landscapes and nature was preserved during weeks of birding trips alone with a dog, a bullet and a loue laavu in the wilderness of Lapland.

Pent’s close circle included his spouse, children and grandchildren.

Lorentz Andersson

Jussi Aspiala

Tapio Lehtinen

The authors are Pentti Salme’s friends and sailing companions.