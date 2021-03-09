John Wright, long-time resident of Cotobro, Almuñécar, passed away on the 15th of February, in his 83rd year.

Many will remember John and Katy, especially in the Costa Tropical branch of the Royal Naval Association. John served in the Royal Navy from 1954 to 1965.

Widowed Katy says that their time in Almuñécar were the happiest years of their lives and have fond memories of their friends here.

“Our neighbors in Cotobro and in the RNA were wonderful. We missed them all but it was necessary to return to the UK. However the memories of them; of our time together, was always with us and they are good ones. I will continue to keep them close to me.

John has gone from the world but not my heart …

Katy“

Editorial comment: John & Katy were good friends and neighbors of my wife and me when we lived in Cotobro and were very supportive when Mari passed away, as Katy held Mari very dear. I’m so sorry, Katy, that I cannot be there to give you the support that you gave me.

