“Obiettivo Tricolore, the great relay”: the LIVE press conference

In the Sala Caduti of Nassirya in the Senate, on the initiative of Senator Giusy Versace, the presentation of the initiative “The great relay – Tricolor objective”, which will start on Saturday 9 September from Cortina d’Ampezzo. Strongly desired in 2020 by the great champion of paracycling Alex Zanardi, the project now in its fourth edition will see the participation of seventy athletes for a total of 26 stages and 1,600 km.The meeting will be attended by Senator Giusy Versace, vice president of the Commission for culture, education, scientific research, entertainment and sport, the Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the President of Coni Giovanni Malagò, the President of the CIP Luca Pancalli, Barbara Manni, Objective 3 Marketing and Communications Manager, Pierino Dainese, Objective 3 Team Manager, and the athletes Eleonora Mele and Tiziano Monti. Follow the live

#Obiettivo #Tricolore #great #relay #LIVE #press #conference #Video #Gazzetta.it