Carmelo Ovono Obiang, Secretary of State for the Presidency of Equatorial Guinea, investigated by the National Court for the kidnapping and torture of four opponents of his father’s regime, Teodoro Obiang Nguema, used a person he trusted to introduce 793,000 euros into Spain in 200 bills, according to a confidential report from the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering (Sepblac), the financial intelligence unit under the Secretary of State for the Economy. Likewise, Carmelo Ovono Obiang received transfers from a Guinean bank for 300,000 euros. In just ten months he moved 1,100,000 euros, the origin of which is unknown.

The Equatorial Guinean lawyer Erik Mercader Penda entered the Spanish border on four different trips, all of them coming from Malabo, bags with bulky packages with hundreds of 200-euro bills. The traveler declared at the controls of the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport that the owner of the money was Carmelo Ovono Obiang, 44, head of the secret service abroad and son of the dictator, according to the Sepblac report he has had access THE COUNTRY.

The declared income occurred in a period of ten months, between July 22, 2021 and May 27, 2022. And in all cases, the carrier of the bags loaded with cash was Mercader, a lawyer who sometimes He has held some responsibility in various bodies of the regime.

On his first trip, Mercader declared 300,000 euros in cash. He stated that the money came from “capital income (dividends, investment earnings, interest and insurance)” from Ovono Obiang and added that his destination was to pay a mortgage in Spain for a high-ranking official from Equatorial Guinea. On the second trip, on December 16, 2021, the traveler arrived in Madrid from Duala (Cameroon) loaded with another 200,000 euros in tickets. He justified the origin of the cash as “labor income (salaries, pensions and income from the venture).” And, on its use, he claimed the repayment of a loan. On his third trip, Mercader entered on April 1, 2022 with 209,000 euros allegedly from “capital income” and argued that they would be used to purchase real estate. The lawyer’s last entry with cash from Carmelo Ovono Obiang was four weeks later. He then declared 84,000 euros from “real estate sale” and said that they were intended to repay a loan.

The cash income of these 793,000 euros in the accounts that the dictator’s son has at BBVA caused this bank to block one of them on suspicion of a possible crime of money laundering. The bank took this initiative months before this newspaper revealed that Judge Santiago Pedraz, head of Investigating Court 5 of the National Court, was investigating Ovono Obiang for kidnapping and torture, together with the Minister of State, Nicolás Obama Nchama, responsible of Internal Security, and Isaac Nguema Endo, General Director of Security.

The bank’s Compliance department warned that the dictator’s son held the status of PEP (Politically Exposed Person, in banking jargon) and all the alarms sounded when the constant unjustified income of large amounts of 200 and 500 euro bills was observed. . Ovono Obiang has five BBVA accounts that currently have only 19,492 euros, according to the judicial investigation.

The Sepblac report also highlights four transfers from Equatorial Guinea ordered by Ovono Obiang for an amount of 300,000 euros. From the account in the name of the company Dereck Edita y Hermanos SL, of which he is an administrator, 185,000 euros were paid for the purchase of an apartment in Marbella, in February 2022 and, two months later, another 400,000 for the acquisition of a housing in Madrid. Likewise, 70,000 euros of the mortgage on another house in Barcelona that the son of the autocrat bought for 525,000 were amortized. And another 50,000 euros in favor of a Mercedes Benz dealer in Madrid.

Carmelo Ovono Obiang, aka didi, obtained residence in Spain in 2020. He is married to a Spanish woman and has a daughter. He lives between Marbella and Malabo and obtained the resident certificate by accrediting a balance of 431,378 euros in one of his bank accounts. Four opponents of the regime imprisoned in Equatorial Guinea, two of them Spanish, accused him of having kidnapped and tortured them. One of them, Julio Obama, 61, died on January 15 under unexplained circumstances. The judge, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the European Parliament have unsuccessfully requested the repatriation of his body. Carmelo Ovono Obiang is summoned to testify by videoconference before the judge on the 28th.