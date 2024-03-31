Teodoro Obiang Nguema, president of Equatorial Guinea, persecutes and kidnaps his opponents to the last corner of the planet. A confidential report from the General Police Information Commission (CGI), as well as work from different NGOs, the UN and the US State Department conclude that the dictator's secret services have kidnapped 34 dissidents between 1997 and 2019.

Paying hitmen or African collaborators and using the presidential plane as a diplomatic shield to transport their victims to Malabo is the common pattern of these kidnappings. Some opponents were executed, others have disappeared, according to reports from a police investigation to which EL PAÍS has had access. All the kidnappings bear an extraordinary similarity to that of the four opponents, two of them Spanish, kidnapped in South Sudan in 2019, the last on the macabre list. Due to this kidnapping, the National Court has just ordered the search and arrest of Carmelo Ovono Obiang, Secretary of State of the Presidency and son of the president, the Minister of the Interior and the Director General of Security. The Spanish, Italian and Belgian police are working together to investigate several cases.

The examination of Obiang's relentless persecution of his opponents in exile is a walk through horror. In each story, traps, deceptions or false job offers emerge to lead their victims to African countries where hitmen or local police in exchange for money kidnapped the opponents and took them to the Guinean embassy. And from there in diplomatic cars to the presidential plane to end up in the sinister Black Beach prison, in Malabo, a black hole where mistreatment, torture and humidity forces prisoners to live in dramatic conditions. A hell of which the current president was warden before overthrowing his uncle, Francisco Macías. The final episode concludes with military trials, without guarantees, in which they are sentenced to sentences of between 30 and 90 years in prison.

Diazepam and Valium Overdose

In 2005, Juan Ondo Abaga, former Navy commander, had been a refugee in Cotonou, capital of the Republic of Benin, for eight years, under the protection of the Government and the High Commissioner for the United Nations (UNHCR). A Beninese who gained his friendship convinced him to travel to a town on the border with Nigeria where he would introduce him to an investor for a possible business. They slept together in a hotel and during dinner and with the complicity of the owners of the establishment, they anesthetized him with an overdose of Diazepan and Valium. Obiang's agents carried his unconscious body to Nigeria and took him to the residence of the Guinean ambassador in Abuja, the capital. The dictator's presidential plane was waiting at the airport. Nigerian police questioned his kidnappers about the identity of the man they were carrying on a stretcher. They identified him as a member of the presidential entourage and cited the urgency of the transfer for health reasons. Juan Ondo ended up in Black Beach prison. Thanks to international pressure he was released three years later.

Murder in Ivory Coast

Anastasio Bita Rope Lope took refuge in the Ivory Coast after the popular uprising of January 1998, in which Bubi activists confronted the dictatorship and attacked Guinean police posts. Bita, a member of the Bubi ethnic group, fled from the island of Bioko on a boat and started a new life away from activism. Eight years later, on February 4, 2006, two men who said they were police officers showed up at his house in Abidjan, the economic capital of Côte d'Ivoire, where he lived with his wife, and asked him to accompany them. . Nobody, except officials from the Spanish embassy in that country who helped them, knew his address. Two days later, his body was found with two gunshot wounds. The calls from his wife to the general director of security in which she explained the sinister visit did not help to locate the hitmen. It is believed that given the police deployment and the difficulty of getting him out of the country, the murderers chose to execute him.

Anastasio Bita Rope was the Bubi activist most wanted by the dictator's regime.

Diplomatic trunk and double kidnapping

The case of Cipiriano Nguema Mba is an example of how far Obiang's obsession with persecuting his opponents can go. This former lieutenant colonel was kidnapped twice. His story is one of relentless pursuit. A hunt that began when in December 2003 he fled to Cameroon where he obtained political asylum. The response was a trial in absentia, denounced by Amnesty International, in which he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Five years later, three Cameroonian police officers showed up at his house in Yaoundé, the capital, tricked him into their car and handed him over to the Equatorial Guinean embassy to a senior official who had hired them. After being tortured, they locked him in the trunk of a vehicle with diplomatic plates that took him to the airport tarmac. Cameroon opened an investigation, suspended the agents and declared the Guinean ambassador persona non grata. The agents confessed that Obiang wanted Cipriano alive. In 2010, the opponent managed to escape to Cameroon and from there to Belgium where he obtained political refugee status.

In 2013 this former military man was kidnapped again while visiting a relative in Nigeria. Again, Obiang's presidential plane was used to transport him to Malabo. Thanks to international pressure, he was released in 2018 and returned to Belgium with his family.

From Rome to Black Beach Prison

The story of engineer Fulgencio Obiang Esono and Francisco Micha Obama, the former residing in Pisa (Italy) and the latter in Madrid, took a sinister turn when on September 17, 2018 they decided to meet at the Rome airport. Some supposed businessmen had tempted them with a job offer that took them to Lome, the capital of Togo. They took the bait and ended up on Obiang's presidential plane on the way to Black Beach prison in Malabo where they were tortured. The Togolese police handed them over without any extradition process. In an unfair trial, they were sentenced to 58 years in prison.

Martin Obiang Ondo, Feliciano Efa Mangue, Bienvenido Ndong and Julio Obama, all residents of Madrid, are the latest protagonists in the long string of kidnappings and persecution that Obiang's secret services have carried out with impunity for decades. The four also ended up hooded on Obiang's presidential plane heading to a Guinean prison. “It was the presidential plane, a white plane, it said ce, zero, three. After taking off, they gave us an injection in our ass,” Bienvenido confessed to a protected witness that he has testified in the case after fleeing Equatorial Guinea. The three kidnapped people have been sentenced to sentences of between 60 and 90 years in prison for an alleged coup attempt.

Obama, 61, died two weeks after Carmelo Ovono Obiang, 44, son of the dictator and head of the foreign intelligence service, learned that he was being investigated in Spain for crimes of terrorism and torture. Judge Santiago Pedraz, investigator of the investigation, refused to arrest him when the police had located him in a hotel in Madrid. The opponent's body has not been repatriated. For almost two years, Foreign Affairs has not known the state of health of the other three kidnapped people.

