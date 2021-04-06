Following the success of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans are excited about the projects that Lucasfilm has been developing. Of all, the series of Obi-Wan Kenobi It is one of the most anticipated, since it will bring back Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master to tell us his unpublished story.

At the moment it is known that the production will reveal what happened to the character after the events of Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith. Likewise, the participation of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader anticipates that we will simultaneously know the first steps of the villain.

The high expectations for the result could not be lower, but fans will still have to wait for the launch of the show that is in the pipeline. Much to his delight, a TikTok user shares a video of the set seen from inside.

In the images you can see the popular architecture and atmosphere of Tatooine. Without a doubt, a nostalgic journey for lovers of Star Wars and an exciting destination for new fans of the franchise.

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – full cast

The cast includes Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

Release date of Obi-Wan, Disney Plus series

The series does not yet have an official release date, but thousands of fans are expecting Obi-Wan to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2022 and for his first trailer or concept poster to be released this year.