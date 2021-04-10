Obi-Wan, the new Star Wars series for Disney Plus, will reveal what happened to the Jedi Master after the events of the third installment, Revenge of the Sith. Without a doubt, a dream come true for the thousands of fans who only knew snippets of its history through comics, video games and animated series.

What his followers did not expect was the confirmed return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, an addition to the cast that anticipates that we will also know the first steps of the villain simultaneously to the redemption journey of the protagonist played by Ewan McGregor.

The show is currently leaving the pre-production stage to begin filming and McGregor is set to play the Jedi Master again. Through Instagram, the actor had already shared his physical condition and now surprised with his character’s characteristic beard.

Photo: Instagram / Ewan McGregor

Photo: Instagram / Ewan McGregor

Photo: Instagram / Ewan McGregor

The new details about the production have excited Star Wars fans, who would never have imagined the franchise’s grand plans. During Disney Investor Day alone, Lucasfilm announced 10 new titles that will expand the horizons of the galactic saga.

Obi-Wan’s release date

The Obi-Wan series is scheduled to start filming in early 2021. “We started shooting in March. It’s not that the show is all about me, but it’s going to make a lot of me, which is very good, ”McGregor said on The Graham Norton Show previously.

At the moment, the show does not yet have a premiere date, but thousands of fans are expecting Obi-Wan to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2022 and for his first trailer or concept poster to be released this year.