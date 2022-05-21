Rupert Friend, one of the actors of Obi-Wan Kenobirevealed his excitement at the idea of ​​using one for the first time Lightsaber new to the Star Wars universeor more precisely to the live-action version of the franchise created by George Lucas. Let’s talk about the double rotating blade lightsaber.

This Lightsaber appeared in Star Wars Jedi Fallen Orderthe video game from EA, and in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. Obi-Wan Kenobi, however, will be the first live action series that includes this Sith weapon.

Rupert Friend’s Inquisitor in Obi-Wan Kenobi, with the Double Lightsaber

Friend admitted that he was very excited to bring this lightsaber to the screen. “I mean, the first time someone gave me my lightsaber, I almost passed out,” he said. “It makes you think: this is my lightsaber and we have never had this lightsaber in the Star Wars universe before. And I had to play a man who had never been in a Star Wars movie, so there was a lot of news for me. And then being next to Obi-Wan Kenobi himself is really incredible. It’s a moment of great emotion. It really was. ”

“It’s phenomenal,” he said. “It’s at double ended, as you have seen in some of the first images released. So he can use it with one or both ends. He can turn her into a whirlwind blade. He can fly with it. He’s really cool. ”

“Training with the lightsaber it’s incredible. Star Wars stuntmen are the best in the world. So every time you show up to play, as I call it, it’s like playing in the best sandpit or the best adventure castle in the world. Because I think everyone understands that those who fight with these techniques, those who have studied the way of the Jedi, have a fluid, silent and lethal efficiency in everything. ”

“They are not two boys fighting in a bar. They are masters, master swordsmen, masters of practically all martial arts imaginable combined into one. So there is almost a ballet quality that I find very, very beautiful. ”

Always talking about curiosities coming from Obi-Wan Kenobiwe remind you that McGregor has revealed that he was “scared to death” in acting with Darth Vader.