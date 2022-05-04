Disney has released a new one trailer dedicated to Obi-Wan Kenobithe Disney Plus TV series coming May 27, 2022. The video was shared via YouTube from the official Star Wars channel.

There video description reads, in translation: “The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of” Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith “during which Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat – the fall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who went to the dark side as the evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. ”

“The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. The cast is joined by Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold. ”

The May 27 the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be distributed. In total, the series will be divided into six parts. The trailer shows us Daiyu, a new planet with a Hong Kong-inspired aesthetic, and the beloved and well-known Tatooine. In the movie we see good and bad, or the titular Jedi and Uncle Owen, but also the inquisitors of the Empire, such as Reva.

Speaking of the TV series and the acting experience, McGregor revealed that he was “scared to death” in acting with Darth Vader.