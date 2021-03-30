D.Scottish actor Ewan McGregor (49) announced his return in his iconic Star Wars role as Obi-Wan Kenobi a while ago. Now the entertainment giant Disney also announced the co-stars for the planned series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on the streaming service Disney +. The “incredible cast” was featured in a tweet on Monday.

In addition to Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader, Moses Ingram (“The Ladies Gambit”), Joel Edgerton (“Zero Dark Thirty”), Rupert Friend (“Homeland”), Bonnie Piesse (“Star Wars: Episode III – Die Revenge of the Sith ”), Kumail Nanjiani (“ The Big Sick ”), rapper O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Sung Kang (“ Fast & Furious 6 ”) with. The start of shooting is planned for April.

How it went on with Obi Wan and Darth Vader

The director is Canadian Deborah Chow, who previously directed episodes of the Star Wars streaming series “The Mandalorian”. The new series is set ten years after the events of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”, when the young Jedi Anakin Skywalker switched to the dark side of the force and becomes the dreaded Darth Vader.

Main actor McGregor has slipped into the legendary role of the Jedi Master three times. He played Obi-Wan Kenobi in the films “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999), “Episode II – Attack of the Clones” (2002) and most recently in 2005 in “Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”.