Despite having appeared in three Star Wars movies, Ewan McGregor – Obi-Wan Kenobi actor – never actually acted alongside Darth Vader, while this was wearing the helmet. During the filming of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV seriesHowever, it happened and the actor revealed that he was genuinely “scared to death”.

“I’ve never met Darth Vader,” he told Total Film Ewan McGregor. “I had rehearsed the scene with Vader, but not with a helmet on or anything. When we actually had to shoot the scene, and they yelled ‘action’, he had to come over my shoulder. I turned around and the fucking Darth Vader He was coming towards me. It was like I was six again. I had never acted looking directly at Vader’s helmet. I had never looked him in the eye. ”

“He has me scared to death“McGregor chuckled.” I’m not kidding. She gave me a real jolt of absolute fear. I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’m not acting. This is real. I’m really, really scared right now. “And the same thing was happening with the Stormtroopers. I had worked with the Clones before, but a lot of them were CGI. I had never worked with the Stormtroopers and, again, I felt like I had seven years again. Because when you are faced with a Stormtrooper, with a blaster, it’s hell. ”

“It’s as if they were real childhood memories of fear. That’s how deep it is. I’ve been acting for 30 years, and I’ve never really been afraid when acting fear … But I’ve had moments that were truly scary. It’s really fun. ”

McGregor wasn’t the only one blown away by Vader’s appearance on set. “There was a moment of silence, collectively, when he first came on set,” she says director Deborah Chow, who previously worked on The Mandalorian. “Just having Vader in front of you is crazy. It’s an amazing thing – it’s very intense when it happens.”

Finally, we remind you that Obi-Wan Kenobi’s release date has been postponed, but there is good news for the Disney + TV series.