The new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is available, the series that will arrive very soon on Disney +. Inside the video you can see the various villains of the series for the small screen that will arrive on May 27, 2022 on Disney’s streaming platform.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is the TV series set in the fantastic world of Star Wars, which today celebrates Star Wars Day, which falls every 4th May. And the producers of the series wanted to celebrate it by publishing on their social networks and on the official YouTube channel.

“You can’t escape him” Get a glimpse of Darth Vader in the brand new trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi, premiering on Disney + May 27. pic.twitter.com/W70YB3qUYT – IGN (@IGN) May 4, 2022

Obi-Wan Kenobi’s trailer shows some story action regarding what the character played by Ewan McGregor will face. In fact, in this series Obi-Wan will have to face all the consequences of what happened after Episode III of the movie Star Wars. In case you don’t remember, you’ve seen the fall and corruption of Anakin Skywalker, a Jedi apprentice who instead became Darth Vader, the Sith Lord.

Obi-Wan Kenobit’s cast sees Ewan McGregor as the protagonist and iconic Jedi Master, but you’ll also see Hayden Christensen return as Darth Vader. The other actors in the cast are:

Moses Ingram

Joel Edgerton

Bonnie Piesse

Kumail Nanjiani

Indira Varma

Rupert Friend

O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Sung Kang

Simone Kessell

Benny Safdie

A great way to celebrate Star Wars Day, as so many are looking forward to seeing Obi-Wan Kenobi’s new adventures. And now there is less and less, given that the release date on the Disney Plus streaming platform is May 27th. There are only 23 days left. Time is running out and you will soon see all the characters you have come to know over the years thanks to film films. Plus all this marks the great and unexpected return of Ewan McGregorafter years of absence in the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi.