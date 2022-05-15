“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is getting closer. Hayden Christensen, who plays Darth Vader, confessed that his physical preparation to play the evil Darth Vader again was not easy at all. The Canadian actor, who played Anakyn Skywalker, will reprise the same role 17 years after the end of the “Star Wars” prequels.

In an interview with Total Film, the also protagonist of the Disney + series announced that his return to the saga that gave him world fame required his maximum effort.

“The physical preparation was intense. We’re more in line with the prequels than with how the fights are in the original trilogy. These characters have aged, but not that much yet,” she noted.

Hayden Christensen in “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith.” Photo: IMDb

Fights with more action

In this way, Christensen revealed that the fights that we will see in the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series will have the action that the prequels “The Phantom Menace”, “The Clone Wars” and “Revenge of the Sith” incorporated into the saga. ”.

It should be noted that the lightsaber fights in the prequels (which came out between 1977 and 1983) are much slower than in the tapes that Hayden points out.

For that reason, although it has not been specified what kind of training the actor received, it is easy to think that he had to measure up to a young Darth Vader at his most powerful.

Christensen hadn’t played the Sith Lord since 2005, the year the latest prequel, “Episode III,” was released.

Hayden Christensen will return as Anakin Skywalker / Darth Vader. Photo: Disney+.

Since then, 17 long years have passed and now the young Jedi, who lost his way to the Dark Side of the Force, is 41 years old.