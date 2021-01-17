Following the latest Star Wars film trilogy, Lucasfilm confirmed that it will produce new stories to expand the franchise created by George Lucas. One of these will be Obi-Wan, a series that will explain what happened to the jedi after the events that occurred in Revenge of the sith.

The recordings of the show are ready to begin, as evidenced by the first photographs of the filming set, located in the town of Little Marlow in England. Both images, published by the newspaper The Sun, show the scenery of a fairly populated city with the well-known sandy streets that are usually seen in the Star wars saga.

The filming set that will be seen in the Obi Wan series. Photo: The Sun

It is believed that this town will be part of the planet Tatooine. Photo: The Sun

Liam Neeson wants to return as Qui-Gon Jinn in the Obi-Wan series

In conversation with Collider, Liam Neeson confessed that he is not up to date with Star wars and his latest productions. However, he would have no problem returning to the saga and expanding the story of his apprentice in fiction.

When asked if he was aware of fans asking for Qui-Gon to be on the show, he replied, “I’ll be honest: I haven’t heard anything at all.” Then, the direct question was if he would be willing to take part: “Sure, would he be willing to do that, yes,” replied the actor.

What will the Obi Wan series be about?

The plot of the series is kept secret, but it is believed that it will tell the unpublished adventures of the Jedi master and, simultaneously, the first adventures of Darth Vader. This would be the period when Skywalker is at his peak and becomes the right hand of Emperor Palpatine.