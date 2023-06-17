Vivien Lyra Blair, who played the young Princess Leia, said in an interview that Ewan McGregor he is extremely interested in one second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor plays the title Jedi in the Disney Plus TV series.

“Well, I think a lot of people ask me, ‘Is there going to be a second season of Obi-Wan?’. And honestly, I think it’s a possibility, because Ewan is begging for another one. He’s really excited about it.”

Blair also said that she herself would like to continue playing Leia. “I don’t see how I would fit in, because it’s very much implied that she doesn’t see him again until she asks for help in the fourth film, A New Hope. series of my own. We’re thinking it might be fun to do a Leia series on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that will work.”

Young Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair)

Kathleen Kennedy herself, president of Lucasfilm, has stated that the door is not closed when it comes to continuing Obi-Wan and his story. “I always hesitate to say no to other Obi-Wan Kenobi. Maybe we’ll end up doing something that will be incorporated into some of the other stories we’re doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now it’s still our stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion at the moment.”

