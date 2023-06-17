Vivien Lyra Blair, who played the young Princess Leia, said in an interview that Ewan McGregor he is extremely interested in one second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor plays the title Jedi in the Disney Plus TV series.
“Well, I think a lot of people ask me, ‘Is there going to be a second season of Obi-Wan?’. And honestly, I think it’s a possibility, because Ewan is begging for another one. He’s really excited about it.”
Blair also said that she herself would like to continue playing Leia. “I don’t see how I would fit in, because it’s very much implied that she doesn’t see him again until she asks for help in the fourth film, A New Hope. series of my own. We’re thinking it might be fun to do a Leia series on Alderaan. And I really hope something like that will work.”
Kathleen Kennedy herself, president of Lucasfilm, has stated that the door is not closed when it comes to continuing Obi-Wan and his story. “I always hesitate to say no to other Obi-Wan Kenobi. Maybe we’ll end up doing something that will be incorporated into some of the other stories we’re doing, or eventually into a movie, but who knows? But right now it’s still our stand-alone limited series. We have no plans for expansion at the moment.”
