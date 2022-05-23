Ewan McGregor, protagonist of the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney +, reacted for the first time to his remembered meme “Hello, there”. The image was taken from a dialogue from “Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” 17 years ago and it has not been until now that the actor has said how he feels about it, in addition to explaining its origin related to the first film. of the extensive and promising saga.

In an interview with JOE.ie, McGregor explained that this line in the third prequel to “Star Wars” is always remembered by his followers.

YOU CAN SEE: “She-Hulk” in Spain: series is called “Abogada Hulka” by Disney and caused funny reactions

“Yes, I’m asked to say it often . You know, people want me to tell them on the street, “said the actor. “It’s annoying” he added between laughs.

YOU CAN SEE: “Mission Impossible 7″, trailer: 59-year-old Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt in his deadliest adventure

Who said it first?

Ewan McGregor also hinted that the origin of the line dates back to the first “Star Wars” movie from 1977.

“You know?, is the first line of Alec Guinness in ‘A New Hope’ . That’s where it comes from,’” she recounted. “I always thought that people liked it because it was their first line.”

YOU CAN SEE: “Chip and Dale: to the rescue”, cameos: list with all the characters that appear in the film

Also, after 17 years of “Revenge of the Sith”, it has become difficult for him to remember that he ever spoke those lines. “I hardly remember telling Grievous, but I know I did,” she clarified.

YOU CAN SEE: “Top gun: Maverick”: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and the story behind Iceman’s artificial voice

An interesting fact is that chronologically, General Grievous was the one who first said “Hello, there” in the animated series “Star Wars: the clone wars” and not Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan.

Trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Who killed Obi-Wan?

According to the first “Star Wars” movie, Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi dies in a duel with his former Padawan now turned to the Dark Side, Darth Vader.