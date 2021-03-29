Lucasfilm continues to expand the Star wars universe through television series and following the success of The Mandalorian, they want to repeat the same with the show of Obi Wan.

The series will star Ewan McGregor, who is returning as the Jedi Master after fifteen years, and will air on Disney Plus. Now, the streaming service announced the full cast of the show.

Disney Plus announced the cast of the new Star Wars series. Photo: Twitter @disneyplus

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi – full cast

The cast includes Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton (Owen Lars), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

What will happen in Obi-Wan?

The series will reveal what happened to the mighty Jedi after the events of the prequel trilogy. For their part, fans hope that they will also tell the first adventures of Darth Vader and that other characters such as Ahsoka Tano have a special appearance.

Ewan McGregor and the results of his training for the Obi Wan series

At 49 years old, the interpreter stars in an image on the Instagram of the Bepin Bulletin podcast, specialized in Star Wars news. Here we see a masked McGregor, but showing that he is preparing to reprise the role he had in 1999.

Ewan McGregor will be in Obi-Wan, Disney + series. Photo: Bepin Bulletin / Instragram

Release date of Obi-Wan, Disney ´Plus series

The series does not yet have an official release date, but thousands of fans hope that Obi-Wan will arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2022 and, for this year, his first trailer or concept poster will be released.