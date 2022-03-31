The series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will arrive on the streaming platform Disney Plus and fans couldn’t be more excited. After 17 years, we will see again Ewan McGregor as the beloved Jedi from the Star Wars prequel trilogy.

Originally, its premiere was scheduled for May 25, but the production announced its delay for the 27th of the same month. The news was given by the protagonist took by surprise several followers who were waiting for its release.

The actor then revealed that fans will be compensated by getting the first two episodes on the same day. Now it only remains to hope that there are no more delays and that the production takes advantage of the hype that has been generated in recent weeks.

“It’s going to be amazing. Having the connective tissue between the prequels and A New Hope, just understanding where Obi has been and what’s going on story-wise; I think the fans are going to enjoy it. It’s going to be a great moment,” Rory Ross told Slash film.

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series has fans of the mighty Jedi excited. Photo: Disney Plus.

What is the series about?

The story will be set between the events of the episode “Revenge of the Sith” and “A New Hope.” After several decades, the series will tell what happened to Obi-Wan after Order 66 that executed all the Jedi.